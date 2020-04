So you want to be a billionaire? Easy.

Just come from a well-connected, eugenics-obsessed elitist insider family and steal, swindle and scam your way to the top.

Getting rid of your billions in a way that benefits you and helps to depopulate the earth, however… now that’s the hard part.

Join us today as we study the master of billionaire-fueled, eugenics-driven philanthropy of our times: Bill Gates.

Also read: Bill Gates Is The Biggest Depopulationist Alive

Source: YouTube.com