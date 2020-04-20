Usa America Protests Covid 19 Coronavirus
ControlCoronavirusNWOVideos

Ron Paul: From Michigan To Kentucky The People Are Rising Up Against the Lockdown

Mass protests are breaking out across the United States against the tyrannical “stay at home” orders and forced shut-downs of businesses deemed “non-essential.”

More than 20 million are suddenly unemployed and they are demanding to know why, with seasonal flu deaths often even higher than those predicted for coronavirus, they are forced into joblessness, poverty, and despair by a political class that faces none of these things.

Also read: As Protests Mount Across The US, Multiple Sheriffs Openly Stand Against Lockdown

Reference: YouTube.com

W.H.O. Director Has Strong Ties to Bill Gates, Clinton Foundation, Dr. Fauci, China and Genocide Previous post

Related Articles

W.h.o. Director Has Strong Ties To Bill Gates, Clinton Foundation, Dr. Fauci, China And Genocide
Bill GatesClintonConspiracyCoronavirus

W.H.O. Director Has Strong Ties to Bill Gates, Clinton Foundation, Dr. Fauci, China and Genocide

David Icke Bill Gates, Elon Musk & George Soros Are Frontmen For The Top Of The Pyramid
Bill GatesCensorshipControlGeorge SorosVideos

David Icke: Bill Gates, Elon Musk & George Soros Are Frontmen For The Top of the Pyramid

Watch Bill Gates Laugh, And Giggle About Vaccines And Mass Death
Bill GatesDepopulationVaccinesVideos

Watch Bill Gates Laugh, and Giggle About Vaccines and Mass Death

As Protests Mount Across The Us, Multiple Sheriffs Openly Stand Against Lockdown
ControlNewsNWO

As Protests Mount Across the US, Multiple Sheriffs Openly Stand Against Lockdown