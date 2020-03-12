It's All Fake Senior Chinese Leader Heckled By Residents On Visit To Coronavirus City
Watch Wuhan Residents Shouting “It’s All Fake” From Their Apartment Windows During Official Visit

A top Chinese official has been heckled by residents as she inspected the work of a neighbourhood committee tasked with taking care of residents quarantined because of coronavirus.

Vice-premier Sun Chunlan toured a residential community in the Qingshan district of Wuhan on Thursday while residents appeared to shout ‘fake, fake’ as well as ‘it’s all fake’ and ‘we protest’ from their apartment windows.

Since 12 February, all residential compounds in Wuhan have been put under lockdown, barring most residents from leaving their homes.

Below, I have included some of the comments:

Screenshot 2020 03 11 At 19.12.58 Screenshot 2020 03 11 At 19.13.28 Screenshot 2020 03 11 At 19.13.56

Source: YouTube.com

