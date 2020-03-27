US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Calls the COVID-19 Pandemic a ‘Live Exercise’ – Trump Responds ‘You Should Have Let Us Know’

We are in the midst of a live exercise according to US Secretary of State and former CIA head Mike Pompeo, who only a year ago openly boasted that “we lied, cheat and stole.”

Pompeo admitted on CNN that “we’re in a live exercise here” when referring to COVID-19 during a press conference. This is yet more evidence that the entire coronavirus crisis has been scripted, planned for and orchestrated.

The language that Pompeo used – “live exercise” – is eerily reminiscent of language used in false flag operations when the exercise or drill “went live”, i.e. when the very scenario that the authorities were planning for actually happened (see 9/11, 7/7 and numerous US mass shootings) as they were in the middle of their exercise.

Pompeo Slips Up and Calls the Pandemic a Live Exercise

Here’s the clip. Watch it for yourself. Notice how Trump, who is right by Pompeo’s side, appears to chide his Secretary of State right there and then during the TV performance.

Trump says: “You should have let us know.”

Does this indicate that Trump has not read in until later, reinforcing the idea that presidents and prime ministers don’t really run their countries, but are rather told what the plan is, and that they’d better get on board?

Implications of Pompeo’s Comment

There are already various clues this whole pandemic – really a fake pandemic – was planned in advance. There is the 2010 Rockefeller Foundation paper which talked about it.

There is the Illuminati insider who revealed secret plans to release a bioweapon on the Chinese by saying that “China will catch a cold.”

There is the Bill Gates/ Big Pharma/ CDC Event 201 Simulation. There is possible Chinese Government foreknowledge.

There is the simple fact that this pandemic is allowing the social engineers to simultaneously and rapidly roll out almost every conceivable NWO (New World Order) agenda, including censorship, surveillance, quarantine, martial law, the cashless agenda, governmental emergency powers, the 5G rollout, social isolation as the “new normal“, mandatory vaccinations and the human microchipping agenda.

On top of all of that, now we have Pompeo talking of a live exercise and essentially admitting that this is part of a script.

How much more proof will people require to see through this engineered crisis?

By Makia Freeman, Guest writer, HumansAreFree.com