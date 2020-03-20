Update: High Dose Vitamin C Used for 50 Cases of Coronavirus (Moderate to Severe) Successfully Treated in China Hospital

Dr. Richard Cheng has been updating everyone via his YouTube channel about vitamin C treatment cases out of China.

We have been covering his updates as he is in direct contact with this treatment and isn’t simply an armchair scientist at the moment.

We feel in this time this is a very important detail as he is seeing and hearing results first hand, not simply theoretically.

Dr. Cheng was paramount in bringing high dose vitamin C to the table as part of potential treatment and prevention measures.

Unfortunately in the West, this option is still being denied by much of mainstream media and governments are not talking about it.

Instead, it’s fear and chaos which we do not feel serves anyone to stay healthy or get better. I believe this is a great aspect of this journey to reflect on as it tells us where loyalties lie when it comes to government and pharma.

It also illustrates the power of fear and separation culture as opposed to unity.

A group of medical doctors, healthcare providers and scientists met online March 17, 2020, to discuss the use of high dose intravenous vitamin C (IVC) in the treatment of moderate to severe cases of Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Enqian Mao was in attendance, he is the chief of emergency medicine department at Ruijin Hospital, a major hospital in Shanghai, affiliated with the Joatong University College of Medicine.

Dr. Mao is also a member of the Senior Expert Team at the Shanghai Public Health Center, where all Covid-19 patients have been treated.

Dr. Mao stated that his group treated about 50 cases of moderate to severe cases of Covid-19 infection with high dose IVC. Dosing of IVC ranged from 10,000 mg – 20,000 mg a day for 7-10 days, with 10,000 mg for moderate cases and 20,000 for more severe cases.

The first bit of good news was that all patients who received IVC improved and there was no mortality.

Secondly, as compared to the average of a 30-day hospital stay for all Covid-19 patients, those patients who received high dose IVC had a hospital stay about 3-5 days shorter than the overall patients.

Dr. Mao also discussed one particularly severe case where the patient was deteriorating rapidly.

An extra of 50,000 mg IVC dosage was given over a period of 4 hours and it caused the patient’s pulmonary (oxygenation index) status to stabilize and improve as the critical care team watched in real time.

Thus far, there were no seen or reported side effects from any of the cases treated with high dose IVC.

Some Thoughts

This strikes me as interesting news because it has been no secret that Vitamin C treatments, and even clinical trials, are happening in China, and yet during a press conference yesterday where the Donald Trump was addressing the American people, Dr. Deborah Birx, part of his COVID-19 task force, talked about how they are watching what other countries are doing, yet there is still no mention of harmless treatments like vitamin C.

Only vaccines and ventilators. Ventilators are certainly important for more extreme case patients, but is it really the case that we are to wait for a potentially unsafe and ineffectively vaccine without talking about simple and inexpensive treatment options that could even ease public fear?

Again, this is a reflection for the people, where does government loyalty lie? Perhaps it’s with the industry that spends two times more than what any other lobby does in congress.

Would it not be inspiring to see health leaders come on the news and say “Hey, we don’t know for sure if these things will work, just like any other drug or vaccine, but we do know they are harmless if done this way etc.”

And then indicate to people how to eat properly, take vitamin C, herbs, and zinc.

To me, this would feel like we truly are pulling out all the stops to unify and help one another, but instead, it feels like another opportunity to push side effect ridden drugs.

This is where I feel we can see the need for a shift from a culture of disconnection and scarcity, to one of connection and abundance.

Remember, scarcity in our society today is 100% manmade, it is a factor of our economic design, it isn’t real. Think of how banks can get bailed out by printing money out of thin air.

This means the same could be done for healthcare, supplements, people’s debt etc, but it isn’t done because the majority need to be financially weaker for the rich to have their cake.

I don’t share this stuff to enrage people, or to judge the leaders, in fact, neither of those two actions will help us in this situation.

I say this because it’s the truth and only when we know that can we begin to change our story and what we choose to support. Now is a perfect time for that.

