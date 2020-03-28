UK Downgrades COVID-19 – No Longer a High Consequence Infectious Disease

Where is the media roar all over the world — blasting out the news that the UK government no longer considers COVID an existential threat to all life on Earth?

No giant headlines indicating that the dominos are now starting to fall in another direction — away from sheer suicidal insanity?

Oh, that’s right, it’s the MEDIA.

The UK government, on its website, announced on March 23, under “Status of COVID-19”:

“As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK.”

BANG.

“The 4 nations public health HCID group made an interim recommendation in January 2020 to classify COVID-19 as an HCID. This was based on consideration of the UK HCID criteria about the virus and the disease with information available during the early stages of the outbreak.

“Now that more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria.

“They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which continues to increase.”

“The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) is also of the opinion that COVID-19 should no longer be classified as an HCID.”

“The need to have a national, coordinated response remains, but this is being met by the government’s COVID-19 response.”

“Cases of COVID-19 are no longer managed by HCID treatment centres only. All healthcare workers managing possible and confirmed cases should follow the updated national infection and prevention (IPC) guidance for COVID-19, which supersedes all previous IPC guidance for COVID-19.

“This guidance includes instructions about different personal protective equipment (PPE) ensembles that are appropriate for different clinical scenarios.”

Of course, we can be the media, too. We are our own wire service, getting out news across the world.

By Jon Rappoport, Guest writer