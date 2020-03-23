Turkey’s Islamist Regime Leader Calls for ‘Holy War’ Against Europe

Turkey’s Islamist regime leader Recep Erdogan recently delivered a speech where he framed the Turkish border offensive against Greece as an Islamic Holy War against Europe and hinted at the possible re-establishment of the Ottoman Empire.

Erodgan begins the fiery speech with a quote from a famous poem written by the famous Turkish poet Yahya Kemal Beyatlı titled, “26 Ağustos 1922”, the day that the Great Offensive in the Turkish War of Independence which vanquished the Greeks in Anatolia and literally drove them into the Eastern Aegean Sea.

On numerous occasions, Erdogan has made a [Satanic] hand gesture used by the Turkish neo-fascist street-fighting group known as the ‘grey wolves’.

Sources: Voiceofeurope.com; YouTube.com