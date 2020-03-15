The First Report of 5G Injury from Switzerland

The first reported injury of 5G in a news report comes from Switzerland, where 5G has been launched in 102 locations.

The weekly French-language Swiss magazine L’Illustré interviewed people living in Geneva after the 5G rollout with alarming details of illness.

In their article, With 5G, We Feel Like Guinea Pigs, posted July 18, 2019, they report neighbors met to discuss their many common symptoms and many unanswered questions.

5G: It’s Legal but Not Safe

As soon as the antennas were installed, several residents and entire families in the heart of Geneva reported similar unusual symptoms of loud ringing in the ear, intense headaches, unbearable earaches, insomnia, chest pain, fatigue and not feeling well in the house.

29-year-old Geneva resident, Johan Perruchoud, called up Swisscom and was told that indeed the 5G cell towers were activated on the same day he began to feel the symptoms.

When others called Swisscom they were told everything is legal and within guidelines.

Swiss Physician Denounces 5G and Calls for a 5G Moratorium

Dr. Bertrand Buchs, who has also called for a 5G moratorium, states he has seen more and more patients with similar symptoms.

He notes, “In this case, our authorities are going against common sense … we risk experiencing a catastrophe in a few years… no serious study exists yet, which is not surprising when we know that this technology was developed in China, then to the United States.

“In Switzerland, we could open a line for people who feel bad, listen to these complaints and examine them. Our country has the means and the skills. The debate must be launched because the story is not about to end.”

Swisscom: Millions of Fast Connections

Swisscom states, “5G will create new opportunities for residential customers and businesses across Switzerland. 5G is the new mobile communication standard for digitisation, enabling the extremely fast connection of millions of devices, things and people.”

Will those millions of fast connection enable communication, or instead disable people from communicating due to illness?

Thousands of Swiss Citizens Protest As They Are Now Exposed To 5G Wireless Radiation

Dear Diary: Loud Humming, Lots of Pain, Nausea, No Sleep

These stories parallel that of Anne Mills, author of “All EMF’d Up”, who suffered wireless radiation poisoning in Germany when her husband was stationed there for work.

She wrote a diary with identical symptoms of those in Geneva. As noted in the Swiss magazine L’Illustré article, her concerns, like those in Geneva, were dismissed.

She consulted with German physician, Dr. Horst Eger, to confirm her symptoms were that of microwave illness seen in military radar personnel and those working on microwave towers.

All EMFd Up (Electromagnetic Fields): My Journey Through Wireless Radiation Poisoning and How You Can Protect Yourself. (2019)Anne Mills

“Mystery Illness” In Cuban and Chinese Diplomats is Microwave Poisoning

The New York Times and CBS reported unexplained symptoms in diplomats living in China and Cuba in 2017 and 2018. The source was found to be microwave radiation.

UC San Diego Professor of Medicine, Dr. Beatrice Golomb, published an article in Neural Computation in September 2018, discussing the symptoms of the diplomats living abroad.

The symptoms that diplomats and their families experienced, i.e. sleep problems, headaches, strange auditory sounds, anxiety and dizziness were similar to those with microwave illness reported in military studies from pulsed microwave radiation.

Residents in Sacramento, California Experiencing Symptoms

After 5G towers were installed in a Sacramento neighborhood, a family began to experience generalized health issues, including headaches. This was such a concern that the father set up a website and petition to gain support for halting 5G expansion.

Sacramento was one of the first in the U.S. to permit 5G cell towers, with health concerns being raised well before the towers were in place.

The question remains about exactly what frequencies of radiation and what levels of radiation are emitted by these neighborhood 5G cell towers which reportedly will use 4G frequencies as well. Should there be independent testing?

The Sacramento city manager is apparently doing a review of 5G towers according to a September 12, 2019 news report.

Here is a video of testimony of a mother whose children fell ill after a cell antenna was placed outside their house in June 2019:

Doctors Protesting 5G Communications and Calling for 5G Moratorium

In October 2019 about 3 dozen physicians in white coats protested at the State Ministry in Stuttgart, Germany, calling for a moratorium on 5G until safety of the new technology has been proven. The protest was covered in the German publication Stuttgarter News.

Mental heath professional Jörg Schmid stated in the article, “We have more and more patients in our practices who are hypersensitive to electrosmog.”

Symptoms they reported included headaches, tinnitus, difficulty concentrating and cardiac arrhythmias.

Dr. Cornelia Mästle, an internal medicine physician and cardiologist from Winterbach was to the point at the protest announcing,

“We are calling for prevention strategies to protect the population, further research needs and a moratorium on the expansion of 5G mobile radio.”

A letter was also sent to the State Ministry and a formal appointment was made with the physicians to discuss this issue.

Source: mdsafetech.org