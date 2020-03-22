The Anunnaki And The Tree Of Creation

From the Gnostic fragment, Cain and Abel:

“And the first ruler saw the female virgin standing with Adam, and saw that the living, luminous afterthought had been shown forth within her.

And Aldabaoth became filled with lack of acquaintance. Now, the forethought of the entirety learned of this, and sent certain beings, who caught life (Zoë) out of Eve.

And the first ruler defiled her, and begot on her two sons — the first and the second, Eloim and Iaue. Eloim has the face of a bear; Iaue, the face of a cat.

One is just, the other is unjust: Iaue is just, Eloim is unjust. It established Iaue in charge of fire and wind, and established Eloim in charge of water and earth. And it called them by the names Cain and Abel, with trickery in mind…

“And to the present day sexual intercourse, which originated from the first ruler, has remained. And in the female who belonged to Adam it sowed a seed of desire; and by sexual intercourse it raised up birth in the image of the bodies.

“And it supplied them some of its counterfeit spirit. And it established the two rulers in charge of realms, so that they ruled over the cave.”

Gnostic Scriptures such as the one above, describe how Eve was ‘raped’ as it were by the serpent in order to bear Cain and Abel, and even supplied her with some of his ‘evil’ or “counterfeit spirit.”

Many aspects of the Sumerian texts also suggest that it was Enki who was physically intimate with his creation.

In the Bible version it specifies that Eve had help from “the Lord” with her first two sons, Cain and Abel; and with their third son, Seth, it was Adam who became the father of “a” son, who was at last in his father’s likeness:

Genesis: 4:1 “… and she bore Cain saying. “I have gotten a man with the help of the Lord. And again, she bore his brother Abel…

Genesis 5: 3 “When Adam had lived a hundred and thirty years, he became the father of a son in his own likeness, after his image, and named him Seth.”

According to the Gnostic scriptures, the importance of Cain was that he was directly produced by Enki and Kâva, so his blood was three-quarters Anunnaki, while his half-brothers, Hevel and Satânael (better known as Abel and Seth), were less than half Anunnaki, being the offspring of Atâbba and Kâva (Adam and Eve).

Cain’s Anunnaki blood was so advanced that it was said that his brother Abel’s blood was earthbound by comparison.

It was related in the scriptures that Cain ‘rose far above Abel’, so that his brother’s blood was swallowed into the ground – but this original description was thoroughly misinterpreted for the modern Bible, which now claims that Cain ‘rose up against Abel’ and spilled his blood upon the ground. This is not the same thing at all.

In truth, Adam and Eve as the creation of these gods were two races of people, and not specific individuals — the adama and the evee.

Thus the first race of people that were sired through ‘eve’ were bred by the gods from artificial insemination and not by physical sexual means.

This led to the sons Cain and Abel being genetically altered to fit the Anunnaki’s needs and not randomly accessed genetically as would be typical of a human birth.

Eloim/Cain “had the face of a bear” making him black; “Iaue, the face of a cat” – a Persian cat – making him white.

This occurred 230,000 years ago during the first experimentation of Enki to create a worker race.

This is the time as stated when mitochondrial research has found that ‘all races’ seemed to have stemmed from the one common mother – ‘Eve’.

“The earliest true human being in Africa, Homo sapiens, dates from more than 200,000 years ago. A hunter-gatherer capable of making crude stone tools, Homo sapiens banded together with others to form nomadic groups; eventually these nomadic San peoples spread throughout the African continent. Distinct races date from approximately 10,000 BC.

“Gradually a growing Negroid population, which had mastered animal domestication and agriculture, forced the San groups into the less hospitable areas.” (Encarta)

Cain killed Abel because they were different, one black and one white.

Cain indeed was the black son of Adam and Eve — the black race of offspring as suggested by the Mormon religion who have always looked upon being black as the Mark of Cain. Abel was the white son, the white offspring as it were.

A war broke out between the two races and for the first time as humans of a common origin on this planet, post-Anunnaki – a war was fought between these two races.

Now look at the two italicized sections of these quotes only in reverse order: “And it supplied them some of its counterfeit spirit… with trickery in mind.”

And the trickery caused by these alien gods was to breed jealousy and prejudice between the two races that they might always be at war with each other — “divide and conquer” — a way to make sure that the gods could always remain in power against the warring races.

When we use the term ‘black’ here, “it is of the darkness of skin that might be found among many Middle Eastern tribes, rather then the blackness of the African negroid skin,” say The Nine.

Mormons are very strict in having their followers research their genealogy. At one time if you had the blood of Cain you could not be baptized into the Mormon Church.

For the longest time, blacks were not accepted at all. Now, in places such as Brazil where the Mormon religion is spreading so quickly, it is asked of new members to prove their genealogy three lines back in order to even qualify.

If they had any black blood in them they were not allowed to be baptized.

“Yahweh paid heed unto Abel and his offering;

Unto Cain and his offering He paid no heed.

So Cain was very resentful”

The race of Cain was a race of farmers, the race of Abel was a race of sheepherders.

The Anunnaki being as much meat-eaters as anything else while here on Earth, they preferred the race of Abel’s offering of meat over the race of Cain’s offering of grain. Hence the archetype of ‘flesh’ sacrifices that persisted from then on.

This created great jealousy in the race of Cain, and began the war between the two.

“Cain came upon his brother Abel and killed him… So Yahweh put a mark on Cain, so that whoever shall find him should not smite him.”

As much as the physical attribute of black skin, the Mark of Cain was also symbolic of an emotional attitude, an archetype of jealousy and victimization.

The race of Cain then moved in its entirety to the land of Nod, and their multiplied by mixing with the other races of the area. And thus began the reign of Homo sapiens, the origins of modern man.

Although grains were not yet grown, and domesticated animals were not yet kept in that area, the Anunnaki were able to create many such things, as well as some that were brought from their home planet, in what they called their “creation chamber,” an important link to some of our future studies in this book.

“Enki and Enlil go to the DU.KU, the “purification place” the “creation chamber of the gods,” and brought forth Lahar (wooly cattle) and Anshan (grains) – the two fought over the approval of the gods – Enlil and Enki found the farmers the more surpassable…”

In the Gnostic Scripture, The Book of Adam and Eve, Eve has a dream in which she sees “the blood of Abel being poured into the mouth of Cain his brother,” and so they make for each of them separate dwellings—a separate city, as it were, for each of the tribes. But with no effect.

The war takes place. Adam and Eve then have a replacement tribe, Sheth (Seth – meaning “replacement”) to carry on the work of Cain and Abel. Adam dies and relates his being taken up to a chariot of fire (spaceship) similar to the journey Enoch takes, and Adam too sees “the burning face of god.”

The mark by which Cain could be distinguished from the other children of Adam was his black skin. Noah, as a literal child of the gods, was born with very, very white skin. Cain and his descendants lived separately from the other descendants of Adam.

The struggle between Cain and Abel is obviously archetypal in many many ways, not just simply because of the problems that have existed between the two races due to the color of their skins.

This story of brothers at war also stems back to the Cosmic archetype of ARTOLA and Lucifer, the two ‘sons’ of Enjliou and Callia, the Cosmic Parents.

Certainly, within some people’s consciousnesses, as reflected in the Mormon attitude, the darkness of the skin is equated with the dark forces, the white skin with the Light of God.

Archetypally this would be the Light of the FATHER and of ARTOLA against Lucifer’s Darkness. The color of a person’s skin, however, has nothing to do with the alignment of a person’s Soul.

With regard to the archetypes of Cain and Abel, Joseph and his brothers, Jacob and Esau, and the prodigal son, we are all prodigal sons.

The prodigal son is the one who leaves the home, the one who spends all his inheritance, but comes back humbly to be accepted again by the Father. The other brothers who stayed and worked hard are jealous, however. They get angry and they complain.

The Father’s response is to say that this is his son, who, he loves dearly — in effect, he loves him unconditionally, and he is glad to have him home.

If we could all keep this in mind every moment of our lives, life would be so much different.

The FATHER does not judge us, all HE wants is to see us safely home one day.

Noah

One of the Mesopotamian versions of the events leading to the Deluge is the text known by its opening words, “When the gods like men”…

The tale relates how Anu, the ruler of Nibiru (the captain of the Mothership?), returned from a visit to Earth after arranging a division of powers and territories on Earth between his feuding sons, the half-brothers Enlil (“Lord of the Command”) and Enki (“Lord of the Earth”).

In his final decision, Anu puts Enki in charge of the gold-mining operations in Africa, and Enlil in charge of the refining operations and the spaceport in what is now the Middle East.

After describing the hard work of the Anunnaki assigned to the mines, their mutiny, and the ensuing creation through genetic engineering by Enki and his half sister Ninsirhag of the Adamu, a “Primitive Worker,” the epic relates how Mankind began to procreate and multiply.

In time, Mankind began to upset Enlil by its excessive “conjugations,” especially with the Anunnaki (a situation reflected in the biblical version of the Deluge tale); and Enlil prevailed on the Great Anunnaki, in their Council, to use the foreseen catastrophe of the coming avalanche of water to wipe Mankind off the face of the Earth.

Enki, though he joined in swearing to keep the decision a secret from Mankind, was not happy with the decision and sought ways to frustrate it.

He chooses to achieve that through the intermediary of Atra-Hasis (he who is exceedingly wise”), a son of Enki by a human mother — A confirmation that Noah was indeed a child of the gods.

The text, which at times assumes a biographical style by Atra-Hasis himself, quotes him as saying:

“I am Atra-Hasis; I lived in the temple of Enki my lord” — a statement which clearly establishes the existence of a temple in those remote pre-Deluvial times, as well as its purpose for housing the gods and their guests, not as a place of worship.

Describing the worsening climactic conditions on the one hand and Enlil’s harsh measures against Mankind on the other hand in the period preceding the Deluge, the text quotes Enki’s advice to the people through Atra-Hasis how to protest against Enlil’s decrees: the worship of the gods should stop!

“Enki opened his mouth and addressed his servant,” saying thus to him:

The elders, on a sign,

Summon to the House of Council.

Let heralds proclaim a command

Loudly throughout the land:

Do not reverence your gods,

Do not pray to your goddesses.”

As the situation grows worse and the catastrophe day nears, Atra-Hasis persists in his intercession with his god Enki.

“In the temple of his god… he set foot… every day he wept, bringing oblations in the morning.”

Seeking Enki’s help to avert Mankind’s demise, “he called by the name of his god” — words that employ the same terminology as in the above-quoted verse of the Bible.

In the end Enki decides to subvert the decision of the Council of the Anunnaki by summoning Atra-Hasis to the temple and speaking to him from behind a screen.

This event is commemorated on a Sumerian cylinder seal showing Enki giving him instructions for the building of a submersible boat that would withstand the avalanche of water.

Enki advises Atra-Hasis to lose no time, for he has only seven days left before the catastrophe happens.

To make sure that Atra-Hasis wastes no time, and Enki puts into motion a clock-like device:

“He opened the water clock

And filled it;

The coming of the flood on the seventh night

He marked off for him.”

This little-noticed bit of information reveals that time was kept in the temples and that time-keeping goes back to the earliest, even pre-Deluvial, times.

More than that, this story also shows that the Anunnaki were able to, and did, keep track of the earth’s frequency—the Schumann Resonance with which various people are now forecasting the coming of the planet back into the 5th dimension.

In the same story as told in the Epic of Gilgamesh, a Babylonian named Utnapishtim was approached by Prince Ea, who opposed the decision to destroy his creation, Homo Sapiens.

Ea told Utnapishtim that the other Gods planned to cause a deluge to wipe out the human race. Ea, who is described in other writings as a master shipbuilder and sailor, gives Utnapishtim instructions on how to build a boat which would survive the flood.

Utnapishtim following Ea’s directions and, with the help of friends, completes the vessel before the flooding begins.

Utnapishtim then loads the boat with his gold, his family, and his livestock, along with craftsmen and wild animals, and hoists off to sea.

The feat of building an Ark in seven days is nothing when compared with some of the other accomplishments that these beings were capable of.

Consider, for instance, Gilgamesh and Enkidu’s arrival at Baalbek in Lebanon, what many think was the actual spaceport at which the Anunnaki’s craft actually landed and took off.

Firstly it was guarded by what was probably an electric force field: “… an unseen force (that) through him back, and for twelve days he lay paralyzed.”

The platform itself was awe-inspiring, built of immense stones laid out, some five million square feet in area, resting upon massive stone blocks that weigh hundreds of tons.

Three stone blocks, weighing more than a thousand tons each, and known as the Trilithons, were quarried in a valley miles away where one of these colossal stones still sticks out of the ground today.

Not even in modern times is there equipment that can lift such a weight; yet in bygone days the Anunnaki moved them and placed them with great precision.

Baalbek became a sacred site to the Romans, the Greeks, and to the Canaanites, and temple upon temple were built atop the original platform.

In the Moscow Literary Gazette of February 1960, Professor Agrest, Doctor of physical-mathematics, gave his opinion that it is not inconceivable that it may be the remains of a landing-ground constructed by astronauts arriving from the Cosmos.

The Bible says that the total time of the Patriarchs from Adam to Noah and the flood was 1,656 years.

Sitchin figures, however, that Noah was born some 49,000 years ago using 3600 year SARs, which would place the creation of Adam and Eve considerably before that time.

This is not correct.

The Flood

In the Atra-Hasis, the Mesopotamian version of Noah, the deluge was preceded by a long period of worsening climate.

Increasing cold, reduced precipitation, and failing crops. In the Epic of Gilgamesh also adds that it was not the living animals that were taken aboard the Ark — it was their seed that was preserved:

“Aboard the ship take thou the seed of all living things,” most of which were already in storage for the Anunnaki’s use in propagation and genetic experiments.

The catastrophe began with a rush of “wind from the south” followed by “a watery wave from the south.” Science magazine of January, 15,1993 recreates what this might have looked like:

“…It was a cataclysmic flood whose waters, rushing at the rate of 650 million cubic feet per second broke through in a 1500-foot-high wave. Coming from the south… and could indeed have overwhelmed all the area’s mountains.”

As Sitchin correctly surmises, this is the time, directly after the Flood when Antarctica was clear of its ice-pack for the first time in eons, a time when the maps of showing the details of an ice-free Antarctica were made which later became available during the 14th and 15th centuries in Europe around the time of Columbus.

Rivalries continued between the two half-brothers, Enki and Enlil. Enlil voting to let the humans be destroyed, Enki going out of his way to save them — at least some of them, by informing Noah of the coming disaster.

The fact that they were willing to let there creation die, if not will it to die, again is reminiscent of the desire of Dr. Frankenstein to destroy his own creation.

Noah and his wife, because of Noah’s descent from the gods, “shall be like gods unto us” and were saved, along with his family and others who helped him build the Ark.

The story of Genesis relates to us that the people were suddenly punished in the Tower of Babel incident because of a very strange transgression, that transgression being that they all spoke the same language, so ‘god’ decides to confuse their language.

In this case, ‘god’ decides to let man be erased from the face of the Earth because Enki gets upset over the fact that Mankind is excessively “conjugating,” especially with the Anunnaki – his own men mating with the daughters of men, for this is primarily what was going on.

Also, realize how few Anunnaki there were on the planet at that time compared with how many worker-slaves were being born.

This is a problem many countries have faced throughout history and currently face today — the influx of too many migrants who reproduce faster than the original race.

Rather than see themselves so heavily outnumbered and the proliferating slaves cause trouble such as Rome had with Spartacus, Enlil would have wiped the face clean of human beings.

In both instances, it was not only the jealousy or whatever it was that Enlil felt toward Mankind and the Anunnaki males and even females, there was also the fact that he knew what was causing the more rapid descension of the planet into the 3rd dimension.

He could see his people getting caught up in the ‘dense physicality’ which traps all who come here, as spoken of by The Nine.

These were the same kind of aberrations going on in Atlantis at this time that helped bring about its decline as well — a lower astral or 4th dimension that the world was passing through and has been again recently on its way back up the ladder.

A planet’s vibration and cycle through the varying dimensions is not only a natural cycle of time and progress, but it also be a reflection of the consciousness of those beings upon it.

As the vibrations of the behavior on the planet decreased, so too did the planet’s own vibration, eventually making the final shift into 3rd gear – the third dimension we have been in for the past 11,000 or so years.

And thus came the Fall of Man again, symbolic of the fall of the entire planet into the 3rd dimension:

“… My heart chakra has not been fully empowered since the fall of Atlantis, nor has yours. When Atlantis fell, all beings who lived here began to experience the planet from a limited, third-dimensional point of view… it was necessary for your chakras to be closed down; otherwise you would have remained multidimensional and never have fully materialized here.” (Clow)

It was not an overnight process, as has been said before, but when the final time came, the Flood wiped the face of the Earth clean except for Noah and the Ark, and those who survived on the mountaintops of various places scattered around the planet.

The Flood, however, was not just a lot of water. Just as scientists studying Pterodactyls say they could not have flown unless the atmospheric pressure was twice what it is today, so the atmospheric pressure changes also as the dimensions lower.

It was almost a knockout blow to the human race on Earth.

The Anunnaki had foreseen it coming since they had their ‘watchers’ stationed in the skies overhead, but the Nibiruan hierarchy were displeased with the effect this whole mating thing had had upon their own people, and they were ‘happy’ to see the destruction of the human race.

“Enlil viewed these developments with rising apprehension. The original purpose of coming to earth, the sense of mission, the dedication to the task — were dissipated and gone. The good life seemed to be the main concern of the Anunnaki — and with a race of hybrids to boot!”

Because of the role of ‘seducing’ the gods into having sex with them, women would then be blamed in Man’s subconscious for the Flood, for the destruction of much of the life on Earth, and even for ‘scaring’ away the gods.

This blame would be written into the Bible as Eve being tempted by the serpent and then in turn tempting Adam to partake of the fruit of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil in mating with Anunnaki females, thus causing the Fall.

Herein sex with the gods truly was the Knowledge of Good and Evil. Only the Fall was the fall in consciousness of humans, and woman had no more to do with it than did the gods themselves, or likewise Adam for that matter.

As Sitchin translates the story of the Flood from the Sumerian texts, the Flood was created by the arrival of Nibiru near planet Earth on its orbit around the sun. This is not true.

The disaster was purely a natural force, although the events taking place on Earth only served to speed up the process of lowering the planet into the 3rd dimension.

The Anunnaki had felt the effects coming long before the flood, especially on their own bodies, which had speeded up the aging process.

But after the flood they were dealing with a whole new dimension, literally.

After the Fall

After the flood, there were not that many people left inhabiting the Earth, not that many survived.

Everything went back to a state of primitiveness as had not been seen on the planet for many thousands and thousands of years. It was like wiping the slate clean in order to begin again, and this is the way it was symbolically translated.

The consciousness of much of civilization was lost as man struggled to stay alive in the primitive circumstances in which he found himself existing.

As Churchward suggests, civilization led to savagery, not the other way around.

It took much time to get things going again. The Anunnaki and other star nations helped with the reimprinting of the human race who survived, otherwise it would have taken many hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of years to rebuild the peoples of the Earth to where the race had been prior to the Flood.

Still, there was not a desire among the spiritual hierarchy to rebuild Mankind to the level of the Atlantean stage again, for it had grown to a place where Atlantis was about to destroy the planet and perhaps a large part of the solar system with its experiments in nuclear and crystal energies.

The Anunnaki had mated with the animals prior to this time, and there were able to be mixed breeds of creature upon the planet to whom soul would not stick — these were the soulless ones often written about in channeled materials.

There was a necessity for these to be destroyed so that the whole of creation would not be fouled by their presence on the planet.

No there was not another flood of 6,000 years ago as some suggest – it was in the time around 9,000 BC as Edgar Cayce and others rightly confirm.

All records of that time prior to the flood have been erased as it were, although many will again come to light as the Sphinx and the Pyramids are able to share their secrets.

What was left of mankind rebuilt slowly, and that is why we have the emergence of the ‘first’ civilizations in Sumeria in the 6th millennium BCE, 3,000 years after the destruction of the Flood.

Man’s memory had been wiped clean in many ways, but from the earliest days, Man knew that his creators had come from the heavens — Anunnaki he called them, literally “Those who from Heaven to Earth Came.”

Their true abode was in the heavens, Man always knew:

“Our Father, who art in Heaven”.

But those of the Anunnaki who had come and stayed on Earth, Man also knew, could be worshipped in the temples.

It was at this time, around the rise of civilization in Sumeria that the Sumerian King Lists describe kingship as being lowered from the heaven:

“…after the Flood had swept over the Earth, when Kingship was lowered from heaven…”.

With the gods now living on a different dimensional level, things indeed needed to be lowered from heaven, from the 4th dimension where the gods resided, to the 3rd dimension on which lived the humans.

As Sitchin correctly states, some of Mankind’s accomplishments seem to go in 3,600 year increments, though accurate datings are difficult.

This is precisely because the alignments which allow the Anunnaki to travel to and from their true home planet happened every 3,600 years.

Even after the Fall, the Anunnaki still needed the use of wormholes to travel the great distances across space from the constellation of Taurus to planet Earth.

But as the Flood became a distant memory, so too did the gods, becoming only myths and legends because they were no longer present ‘physically’ as they had been in the olden days.

Mankind’s advancements that we call the progress from Paleolithic (Old Stone Age) to Mesolithic, and Neolithic (Middle and New Stone ages) to the sudden Sumerian civilization – each span approximately a 3,600 year interval:

• The oldest identifiable cultures are those of the Old Stone, or Paleolithic, Age (50,000 BC-8000 BC) — the time before the Flood. These cultures left to posterity a rich artistic heritage of paintings on cave walls; the most famous of these cave paintings are at Lascaux in the Dordogne region of southwestern France, which include those of UFOs.

• The Middle Stone or Mesolithic Age (8000-4000 BC) people were food gatherers like their ancestors but left relatively few remains. Immediately after the Flood when Man was thrown back on simple ways just to be able to survive.

• The peasants of the New Stone (Neolithic) Age (4000 BC-2000 BC), on the other hand, left several thousand remarkable stone monuments in France, including the menhirs in Bretagne, the statue-menhirs of southern France, and the dolmens, or chamber tombs, of the Loire Valley, the Parisian Basin, and Champagne.

• More sophisticated cultures emerged in the Bronze Age (2000-800 BC) and the Iron Age (8th-2nd century BC), but by then a new god had taken over — a new god for a new age.

After the Floods, as the temples were rebuilt,

“the gods retreated to sacred precincts, and to the step-pyramids (ziggurats) at whose center was the ‘E’ (literally: House, abode) of the god.”

In addition to the Spaceport and the guidance facilities, there was also a need after the Deluge for a new Mission Control Center to replace the one that had existed before in Nippur.

Sitchin, in his book Stairway to Heaven, shows the need to equidistance this center from the other space-related facilities which then dictated its being located on Mount Moriah (“The Mount of Directing”), the future site of the city of Jerusalem, the future site of the Temple of Solomon, and also the future site of the El Aqsa Mosque holy to Islam.

The focus of the temples also became different at this time, for no longer were the gods there ‘in person’ to walk and talk with. The gods were still 4th dimensional while the Earth plane was now 3rd dimensional.

Just as we now cannot see the 4th dimensional beings known as ghosts or astral entities unless we are psychically gifted, so too could ordinary man now not see the gods their ancestors had once been able to see. Instead, other forms of communication became necessary.

Man and his gods met in the temples, but in a different way, and the knowledge and rituals and beliefs that resulted are now called Religion.

The gods left and the priestesses burned eternal fires at their altars, waiting for the next return (the symbolic ‘candle in the window’ and ‘the woman waiting for her man to return’ archetypes).

Instead of existing in present bliss, Man waited for a return, and the possibility of that return became less and less real to each succeeding generation. It did set up an archetype of waiting for the gods, or God, to return which we still carry with us today.

Enoch, born of a priestess who received a god, continued the lineage of the elect, of the demi-gods, the blue-bloods of the Earth – half Nibiruan, half Earthling. Enoch is said to have lived a thousand years, a very Draconian age.

Temples were now built not as the literal ‘Houses of God’, but as houses of worship.

Their construction was not supervised in person by the gods, but instead plans and models manifested out of thin air.

In 2100 BC, in the City of Lagash, Gudea was ordered to build a temple. At first he saw it in a dream, for dreams and visions are one way the 4th dimension still interacts with the 3rd dimension.

Later, a model of it “fell into his lap,” much as the legends of things falling out of thin air have said. An angel also appeared holding a tablet of lapis lazuli and drew a plan for the temple on it.

Even the kind of bricks to be used were ordained:

“He placed before me a holy carrying basket; Upon it he placed a pure brick-making mold; the destined brick was inside it.”

As we should by now be able to see, temple technology is a very precise artform, just as is the Creation of a Universe — every piece playing a specific part within the whole, just as every individual Soul plays a specific part in the grander plan of the FATHER.

The gods’ desire for sex with the human females, however, had not diminished. The uppermost levels of the temples therefore now became ‘twilight zones’, an area where the 3rd and 4th dimensions met and mingled in order for the gods to be able to come again and have sex with the 3rd dimensional women.

The god’s appointed women, the temple virgins or vestal virgins, were now kept in special houses adjoining the temple area.

Virgins were chosen while young, and from the beginning their diet was watched, they were isolated from other polluting influences, they were guarded by eunuchs so there would be no temptation, and their degree of spirituality was carefully watched so their vibration could be kept high for their passage into this mixed dimensional world.

These traditions were kept, even after the gods had left, and in places such as South America, these virgins were brutally murdered after being forced to have sex with the priests, a stand-in for the gods in this horrible instance.

Virgins of the temple were popular even in Jesus’ day, and his mother Mary was raised as a Temple Virgin by the Jewish Essenes sect, of whom both she and Joseph were members.

The Kumari peoples of Nepal still keep young girls from the age of four until puberty in the temples where they are worshipped and treated as goddesses.

When Kingship was transferred from Kish to Uruk at the beginning of the third millennium BC, Uruk consisted only of a sacred precinct, the Kullab.

The Mormon Church teaches that god resides on a planet called Kolob, the planet named Kochab (Beta Ursa Minor) in the constellation of the Little Bear.

This sacred precinct probably takes its name from exactly this planet which shall play a much larger role in our story towards its end.

There in the sacred precinct, the god was to sleep in the “harem” – the “Gipar” and they were to be given an “Entu” – “a chosen virgin” who later became a daughter of the king “a sacred maiden.”

With Inanna, the female goddess, she took over ‘the Chamber of Nighttime Pleasures’ and decided to build a city around her temple.

To do this she needed the ME’s, those portable objects which held all the knowledge and other aspects of a high civilization, perhaps similar to pocket-sized computers or memory chips.

To get them, she seduced Enki.

As an example of what went on between 4th dimensional aliens and 3rd dimensional humans, we have the tale of Inanna making love with two kings where it states:

He will live with Inanna

Separated by a wall; (which later became a veil in temple ceremonies)

I will live with Inanna

In the lapis lazuli house in Aratta.

(lapis lazuli was a crystal used to maintain a 4th dimensional status)

He will gaze upon Inanna only in a dream;

(how 4D beings would be seen in 3rd dimension)

I will lie with her sweetly in an ornate bed.

(the furnishings still provided in the top rooms of many temples)

Inanna gets Dumuzi, one of the kings, to “plow her.”

He is a shepherd/king – his “cream is good, his milk is bright.”

She wants a farmer-god as a husband, rebelling against the old ways and creating an archetype of a ‘white’ woman wanting a black or dark-skinned lover as a rebellion against her peers:

“I, the maiden, a farmer will marry, the farmer grows many plants, the farmer grows much grain.”

Dumuzi gets killed by Marduk, and Inanna mourns. She turns the Gipar and its Gigunu into a place for a sexual rite known as the rite of Sacred Marriage (the hierogamous), which was still celebrated in the ancient Near East for almost 2,000 years, and still has it remnants in some marriage ceremonies today.

Enoch tells that those of the senior number (the seven archangels) of Watchers were annoyed that the Chiefs of the tens had begun to teach their offspring too much too soon by imparting some of the secrets of the signs in earlier days.

It was reported that they had taught about the metals of the earth, and how to use them, they taught about the roots of the earth and their medicines; they taught about the sun, the moon and the constellation, and of clouds and weather patterns.

The archangels were said to have admonished the chiefs of the Watchers for having ‘revealed the eternal secrets’ and for having thrown humankind into an internecine turmoil, so that the pre-eminent sons of the Watchers were at variance with the evolutionary sons of men. Created through this ‘hierogamous’. (1 Enoch 8;1-3, 8;6).

The alien knowledge conflicted with the earth genetics from the mothers of the children created through this ‘religious ceremony’.

This difference between the dimensional levels in the temples is also addressed in Barbara Clow’s work, firstly through the eyes of one of the Anunnaki coming here to earth prior to the flood for that brief 200 or so year period during which the portals are open, then as a temple maiden entering a different dimension after the Fall:

1. “…Have you seen all the fine temples we’ve built on your planet? We must have your genetic material to continue our species when we are out in space, so we build first-class hotels for our visits… We are the gods who come down to Earth, called by you people the Nephilim of the Hebrew Bible. We built your temples as places for impregnating Earth species with our seed.”

“When we actually visit your planet, we inhabit our temples for over 200 years… In that time we select your goddesses according to their genetic line, and they give birth to children from us.

“Some of the children choose to leave earth and travel with us, and some remain and seed new royal genetic strains. This is a fair exchange of genes. However, these experiences are also the source of your deepest wounds. This is why you hate to separate from one another to go on long journeys.”

2. “Like a zombie, I walk into another room in the temple, into another dimension… in its very center is the symbol of Atlantis as home on Earth: a pattern of three concentric rings… the lines in her body represent the web of life, the net of creation… it gives me the same sensation as travelling through the time tunnel that we use to access Earth. I am seeing how matter materializes in time.”

Astral or 4th dimensional eyes are able to see better and at greater distances than can physical eyes.

Astral eyes can see through stone walls and can enable the body to see at distances that amaze the physical mind. Astral bodies can also pass through 3rd dimensional walls.

This is what happened when the gods remained 4th dimensional and the humans became 3rd dimensional. They became ghost-like for a while before the density got too great.

The exact timing of the gods leaving the planet is suggested steely by coincidence by Jon Landseer, in a series of lectures delivered at the Royal Institute of Great Britain to the society of Antiquarians in 1822.

Long before others, he asserted that the “Chaldeans” (ancient Ur) had known of the phenomenon of precession, millennia before the Greeks did.

Calling those early times an era “when Astronomy was religion” and vice versa, he asserted that the calendar was related to the zodiacal “mansion” of the Bull, (home of the Anunnaki’s own planet) and that the transition to Aries was associated with “a mystifying conjunction of the Sun and Jupiter in the sign of Aries, at the commencement of the great cycle of intricate [celestial] revolutions.”

He believed that the Greek myths and legends connecting Zeus/Jupiter with the Ram and its golden fleece reflected that transition into Aries.

And he calculated that such a determining conjunction of Jupiter and the Sun in the boundary between Taurus and Aries had occurred in the year 2142 BC.

This is indeed the time of the planet when things began to change. For it is precisely at this time that the Anunnaki left the last time to catch the next wormhole home.

The reason they left, however, is not as simple as ‘it was time to go home.’ Nor is it as simple as they got burned out on inter-dimensional sex, though this does bring up the real issue.

We have already talked about how the density of this planet traps Soul here with its net of desire, and the endless pursuit of sexual fulfillment has degraded the vibration of the planet until it can really now go no lower. This is it, the bottom.

But if you are a 4th dimensional being continually lessening and depleting your own energies to be able to have sex with a 3rd dimensional partner, then you are getting yourself into serious trouble. If the two partners are not on the same frequency band or energy band, then it will lessen the higher energy.

The Anunnaki were forever trying to maintain their status of ‘eternal life’, or what seems like it in the 4th dimensional status in which they lived.

They were not going to let Man have eternal life, so they stripped him of his DNA that would have given him his rightful multidimensionality.

It was the interdimensional sex that was pulling the higher dimensional beings—the fourth dimensional Anunnaki — down into the third dimension.

The Anunnaki knew this, and that is why all the hierarchy of the Anunnaki got so upset with their males for mating with the daughters of men – and even more so with the animals.

It was a case of the old expression,

“Don’t let them pull you down to their level.”

So the choice became to lower with the planet into the 3rd dimension and stay on Earth, or to let humanity be destroyed in the coming Flood, because in doing so it would save them from temptation — “Lead us not into temptation.”

Instead of exercising a little self-control, they were willing to let the population of the planet be wiped out for what were realistically ‘their sins’. It is an archetype which still exists from our creator parents — the gods.

The Nine say that the one thing humanity needs to do right now is show a little self-control, and to begin taking responsibility for themselves, and for their planet.

And the Anunnaki got trapped in their decision. They helped save some of humanity, and stayed around for another cycle, perhaps to help those who were left, but then as things got denser and denser on the planet, they knew they had to leave.

Anu set up the full-blown Anunnaki temple/city complex on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers as a beautiful gift to humans. However, he did it out of competition and jealousy instead of as a giveaway, for this was the time of the rise of Egypt, ruled by the Sirian gods, and the Anunnaki were jealous of the Sirian gods — their ‘betters’.

Before they left, however, they arranged for three presents to remain behind them to take their place, one was kingship, the other was the priesthood, and the third shall remain a mystery for now.

The Nephilim and the sons of god are traditionally not one and the same thing. ‘sons of God’ and angels used independently throughout, while the book of Job (1:6, 2:1) makes the point that when the sons of God presented themselves before the Lord, Satan was among them (the two?) should be translated as sons of the gods.

Joshua 24:2 Jehovah acknowledged that Abraham’s father ‘served other gods.’

The Jerusalem Bible Jehovah at the Divine Assembly. Psalm 82:

Jehovah takes his stand at the Council of El

To deliver judgment among the elohim.

(From verse 6)

Ours too are gods,

Sons of El Elyon, all of you.

Book of Enoch, sons of gods are the ‘watchers’ the same who mated with the earthly women. Daniel the watchers akin to the Nephilim. NFL – ’cast down’ – the Luciferian rebels. — ‘the fallen angels’! the difference and the joining of the two.

Genesis 6:1-4 seems to be the nephilim separate from the sons of the gods who had the earth women.

Kingship was left by the gods, say the Sumerian tablets (although obviously not rulership). From the blue blood of the Anunnaki’s and the offspring they sired, we got the concept of the ‘blue-bloods,’ an expression still used today for those of noble birth.

An interesting aspect of the word ‘kingship’ is that it was identical with kinship – and kin means ‘blood-relative’.

“After the deluge… Kingship was instituted to create both a barrier and a link between the Anunnaki and the mass of people,” says Sitchin, not realizing how much of a link they perhaps were.

In choosing the kingly successors, the Anunnaki’s first choice were those humans who were of Anunnaki descent, particularly those of the line of Abel, ‘the shepherds,’ fathered by perhaps Enki himself.

And the idea of ‘the shepherds’, the bloodline of Abel and the gods, continued on through kingship in Sumer and Akkad, even unto the formation of Judaism, the New Testament, and beyond. Jesus himself is called ‘the Good Shepherd’.

“Seven gods laid its foundations.

The city of Kish they traced out,

And there the seven gods laid its foundation.

A city they established, a dwelling place;

But a Shepherd they withheld.”

The twelve rulers at Kish who had preceded Etana were not yet given the Sumerian royal-priestly title EN.SI — “Lordly Shepherd” or as some prefer “Righteous Shepherd.”

The city, it appears, could attain this status only when the gods could find the right man to build a ziggurat stage-temple there. Then, through this skill, he would become ‘a king-priest’ who would be given the title EN.SI.

He would be “their builder,” the one to built the E.HURSAG.KALAMMA.

”…the gods asked — build the “House” (ziggurat) that shall be “Mountainhead for all the lands?”

The right of Solomon to build the temple in Jerusalem, the entire construct of the Masons and their temple-building and masonic-building symbolism, all stem from this ability to connect up to the gods on whatever level they resided, and not just to the Anunnaki either, as we shall see.

Those who are still chosen for leadership throughout the world in the modern era are most often drawn from the ranks of Freemasonry and the other secret societies related to the New World Order conspiracy.

In this case, the ‘House’ or ‘Mountainhead’ that they refer to is a structure of control, a hierarchy or ‘pyramid’ that they could then use to maintain their slave race in just the forms that they wanted.

Thus the person selected was also a ‘King-priest’ – one and the same for ultimate control over every aspect of the peoples lives. For so long, the Ruler of a country was also the Head of the Church.

The Queen of England today is still considered the head of the church known as the Church of England.

This was true until the time of the emergence of a separate leader for both the Church and the State.

They, even then, should be looked upon as only two branches of the same Tree, two pillars supporting the New World Order of control much like the separation of society into scientists and artists back in the ancient days of Atlantis.

Their leaders should also be considered as the same in helping to fulfill this plan for the continued domination of the people.

The trouble caused by King Henry VIII of England in separating from Papal control and the Holy Roman (Catholic) Church was just another example of the two branches of the Tree struggling for ultimate control.

Several times during the medieval period, English kings had sought to limit the power of the church and the claims of its independent canon law, but without success until the reign of Henry VIII.

A series of statutes enacted by Parliament between 1529 and 1536 denied the pope any power or jurisdiction over the Church of England.

Henry thus reaffirmed the ancient right of the Christian prince, or monarch, to exercise supremacy over the affairs of the church within his domain.

He cited precedents in the relations of church and state in the Eastern Roman Empire and until the 9th century under Charlemagne.

Although his action was revolutionary, Henry VIII received the support of the overwhelming majority of Englishmen, clerical and lay alike. Support was given chiefly, however, because no drastic changes were made in the Catholic faith and practices to which England was accustomed.

After Henry’s death, the influences of religious reform were felt more strongly in England, and in 1549 the first Anglican Book of Common Prayer was published and its use required of the English clergy by an Act of Uniformity.

The second prayer book, reflecting more strongly the influence of continental Protestantism, was issued in 1552 and was followed shortly by the Forty-two Articles, a doctrinal statement similar in tone.

Both were swept away upon the accession (1553) of Mary I, who returned England to a formal obedience to the papacy that lasted until her death in 1558.

It was only the special members of the bloodline of Abel (those of mixed alien-human genes sired by Enki and/or Enlil) who held the ability to be in contact with the gods to where they could derive the sacred knowledge of how to build a temple correctly.

This was the full complement of DNA we now think of as 12-strand DNA.

As Barbara Marciniak relates in her book Bringers of the Dawn:

“The original human was a magnificent being whose 12 strands of DNA were contributed by a variety of sentient civilizations.

“When the new owners [reptilians] came in, they worked in their laboratories and created versions of humans with a different DNA – the two stranded, double-helix DNA.

“They took the original DNA of the human species and disassembled it. The original DNA pattern was left within the human cells, yet it was not functional; it was split apart, unplugged.”

This idea is repeated in the choice of one specific tribe of Israel, the tribe of Aaron, to be the priest and to converse with god through the Ark of the Covenant. It was not until this ‘Shepherd’ was found that these sacred things could even be understood.

Etana was the first ‘King-priest’ selected.

‘Beru’ was a unit for the measurement of length in Sumer (a ‘league”) and of time (one “double-hour,” the twelfth part of a daytime-nighttime period that we now divide into twenty-four hours). It remained a unit of measurement in astronomy, when it denoted the twelfth part of the heavenly circle or arc.

The text of the tale of Etana uses this unit of measurement for distance, time, or arc, though other authors do not define which one is meant — not understanding that all three are carefully interrelated.

What the text make clear is that at that remote time “when the first true Shepherd King was enthroned in the first city of men, distance, time, and the heavens could also be measured”, all three having an equality of meaning if correctly calculated as they could in those days, and as trained mystery school initiates still can.

Things did not change even with the new god, Yahweh, in place. It still took a special person to be guided by god to build his temples and do his work.

In Judea, circa 1000 BC, the circumstances surrounding the selection of a shepherd to be the builder of a new temple in a new royal capital emulated the events and circumstances recorded earlier in the Tale of Etana; and the same number seven, with a calendrical significance, also played a role.

The Judean city where the circumstances were repeated was Jerusalem. David, who was shepherding the flocks of his father, Jesse the Bethlehemite, was chosen by the Lord for kingship.

After the death of King Saul, when David reigned in Hebron over the tribe of Judah alone, representatives of the other eleven tribes “came unto David in Hebron” and asked him to become king over them all, reminding him that Yahweh had earlier said thus to him:

“You shall shepherd my people Israel and shall be a Nagid over Israel” (II Samuel 5:2).

The term Nagid is usually translated “Captain (King James version), “Commander” (The New American Bible) or even “prince” (The New English Bible).

None appear to have realized that Nagid is a Sumerian loanword, a term borrowed intact from the Sumerian language according to Sitchin, one in which the word really meant “herdsman! ”

And ‘herding’ is exactly the right descriptive metaphor for what the king-priests, the kings, and the priests, have all done for their Lordly Masters since the days of the gods and after.

In those days when the Anunnaki stripped Man of his full DNA, they made him no better in their mind than the animals. They then saw no difference between having sex with the temple virgins and the animals in the field.

Even today we still use the metaphor of ‘sheep’ for those who are easily led, and our priests and pastors use the word ‘flock’ for their congregations.

The choice of the word ‘shepherd’ then as a synonym for ‘king’ was accurate and appropriate — they were people who would do the gods’ bidding and round up their sheep and keep them docile in the fields, especially since it was true that these lordly reptiles were also known occasionally to eat some of their “sheep.”

The warning here is to beware of anyone who uses a particular reference that in any way likens you to a “sheep.”

As The Nine suggest, “some come as wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

“Etana: O Shamash, you have enjoyed the best cuts of my sheep,” he said. “The soil has absorbed the blood of my lambs. I have honored the gods!”

Human sacrifice and animal sacrifice to the gods has become one and the same thing throughout the past millennia, one no better than the other in their reptilian eyes.

Now we have genocide, human sacrifice, only on a grander scale.

Etana, the “strongman,” was selected for the position after “Ishtar was looking for a shepherd and searching high and low for a king” in the rebuilding process after the Flood.

The one who was chosen ‘Shepherd” king was awarded the tools that would allow them to keep in contact with their masters the gods in the 4th dimension — the orb, the scepter, the crown, even the throne itself — all the trappings of royalty, all made of gold (one of the best conductors of electricity), and all inlaid with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamonds and emeralds (such as the gods spoke through in an earlier chapter to lead their people), and lapis lazuli (the 4th dimensional stone) — all of which acted as crystal receivers for the god’s commands from the higher dimension, as well as transmitters of the king’s thoughts and those of his surrounding subjects in return.

Similar precious stones were used by those who translated the word of god for the Hebrews.

These were known as the Urim and Thummim that one put in a breastplate to be able to ‘hear’ the words of god. They are mentioned several times throughout the Bible.

Joseph Smith said he used them to translate the plates he was led to discover by the angel Moroni which then became the Book of Mormon.

And indeed Abel’s offering was the best – meat for the reptiles, and like our creator parents we enjoy having our meat-eating genes, even though our bodies are not always equipped to deal with it.

The ancient Hebrew tribes then went on to sacrifice their lambs, taking the words literally, most of the time.

Then Marduk, a demi-god mix of Nibiruan and Earthling genes, took over the supremacy on Earth, circa the year 2000 BCE.

This is the time Clow says that the Nibiruans began “incarnating as humans (around 1600 BCE),” but it is more like the 2142 BCE era when they had to return home or stay.

“Abraham (was) sent from his birthplace in Ur carrying a small box with a glowing element inside it… This element came out of earth from deep, deep below Ur, where it had been deposited by the Nibiruans. That is the source of the word “Ur-anium.”

It is time for you to notice how deeply encoded these words are—the place where the central control center of your creativity resides in your “cranium.”

All the limitations and potential creativity in your world exist right in your languages… Ur was the Nibiruan capital selected by Anu for deposit of radiation… just follow the path of the Ark of the Covenant, built to contain the radiation in those days” (Clow).

The Book of the Wars of Yahweh records the “divine wars” that followed. Marduk expected that once the omens were clear, both gods and men would heed his call for accepting his supremacy without further resistance.

“I called on the gods, all of them, to heed me,” Marduk wrote in his memoirs. “I called on the people along my march, bring your tribute to Babylon.”

Instead, he encountered a scorched-earth policy: the gods in charge of cattle and grains left,

“to heaven they went up,” and the god in charge of beer “made sick the heart of the land.”

His advance turned violent and bloody.

“Brother consumed brother, friends slew each other with the sword, corpses of people blocked the gates.”

The land was laid waste, wild animals devoured people, packs of dogs bit people to death.

As Marduk’s followers continued their advance, the temples and shrines of other gods began to be desecrated.

The greatest sacrilege was the defilement of Enki’s temple in Nippur, until then the venerated religious center of all the lands and all the peoples.

When Enlil heard that even the Holy of Holies was not spared, that “in the holy of holies the veil was torn away” (the dimensional connection) he rushed back to Mesopotamia.

He “set off a brilliance like lightening” as he came down from the skies; “riding in front of him were gods clothed with radiance.”

Seeing what had happened, “Enlil evil against Babylon caused to be planned.” He ordered that Nabu be seized and brought before the Council of the Gods, and Ninurta and Nergal were given the assignment.

But they found that Nabu had escaped from his temple in Borsippa, on the Euphratean border, to hide among his followers in Canaan and the Mediterranean islands.

When the air finally cleared, all of southern Mesopotamia lay prostrate.

“The storm crushed the land, wiped out everything… No one treads the highways, no one seeks out the roads… On the banks of the Tigris and Euphrates, only sickly plants grow…

“In the orchards and the gardens there is no new growth, quickly they waste away… On the steppes cattle large and small become scarce … The sheepfolds have been delivered to the Wind.”

Abraham’s mission to deliver the ‘Ur-anium’ was successful, and Sodom and Gomorrah were no longer the seats of learning they had once been, and the Dead Sea became truly dead—lying in the bottom of a great hole in the Earth.

And once again nuclear destruction—the splitting of the Adam/ Atum/ Atom had caused destruction here on Earth.

The target of this nuclear blast was the temple to Sin (Shamash’s father) located in Sodom and Gomorrah. Sin simply meaning “without” as one referred to the Wilderness of Sin (Sinai) a place ‘without’ much of anything.

Thus Sin became identified with what went on in Sodom and Gomorrah. Sodom and Gomorrah are portrayed in the Nag Hammadi texts, not as dens of wickedness, but as centers of great wisdom and learning.

Life only began to stir anew seven years later. But these ‘seven years of lean’ were enough to force the Israelites to move further from the destruction and on into Egypt.

Backed by Elamite and Gutian troops loyal to Ninurta, a semblance of organized society returned to Sumer under rulers seated in former provincial centers such as Isin and Larsa.

It was only after the passage of seventy years — the same interval that later applied to the restoration of the temple in Jerusalem — that the temple in Nippur was restored. But the “gods who determine the destinies,” Anu and Enlil, saw no purpose in resurrecting the past.

As Enlil had told Nannar/Sin who had appealed in behalf of Ur —

“Ur was granted kingship — It was not granted an eternal reign.”

Marduk had won out. Within a few decades, his vision of a king in Babylon who would grasp his hand, rebuild the city, raise high its ziggurat Esagil — had come true.

After a halting start, the First Dynasty of Babylon attained the intended power and assurance that were expressed by Hammurabi:

Lofty Anu, lord of the gods

Who from Heaven to Earth came,

And Enlil, lord of heaven and Earth

Who determines the destinies of the land,

Determined for Marduk, the firstborn of Enki,

The Enlil-functions over all mankind;

Made him great among the gods who watch and see,

Called Babylon by name to be exalted,

Made it supreme in the world;

And established for Marduk, in its midst,

An everlasting kingship.”

In Mesopotamia, slowly but surely, the ascendancy of the Age of the Ram was recognized by changes in the calendar and in the lists of the celestial stars.

Such lists, that used to begin with Taurus, now began with Aries; and for Nissan, the month of the spring equinox and the new year, the zodiac of Aries rather than Taurus was thereafter written in.

An example is the Babylonian astrolabe (“taker of stars”). It clearly inscribed the star Iku as the reigning celestial body for the first month Nisannu.

Iku was the “alpha” or lead star of the constellation of the Ram; it is still known by its Arabic name Hamal, meaning “male sheep.”

The ‘Taurian bulls’ were leaving and the ‘sheep’ were being left behind. The New Age had arrived, in the heavens and on Earth.

As the vibrations on the planet became increasingly dense, as competition from the Egyptians and other surrounding races became too strong to combat from their fourth dimensional status, the Anunnaki left back to their own home planet.

This was about 2000 BCE, the beginning of the Bronze Age; the time Jon Landseer calculated in 1822 that a determining conjunction of Jupiter and the Sun in the boundary between Taurus and Aries had occurred (2142 BC); the time when Sumeria and its successors began to decline.

This time they left behind them a race of people, children of the lesser gods, who had been imprinted with their memory and the fact that their creator came from somewhere up there in the sky where Heaven was.

And the gods were immortal. And the gods were all-powerful. And the gods were all-knowing, and all-seeing! And those the gods had left behind to be the intercessors for them on the Earth, the priests, and the kings, took over the power and ran with it.

The ‘Divine Right of Kings’ ruled in place of the absentee landlords. Between the priests and the kings and the other rulers, mankind was even worse off than he was before with the gods. They at least had begun to look on him with some degree of sympathy, and even with a small amount of love.

Religion, according to Sitchin, only started circa 2500-3500 BC. As we know, however, religion existed as far back as the beginning of Lemuria, and even long before that.

But the religion now was one of worship, one of control by the kings and priesthood who wanted to fill the gods’ shoes. The Sorcerer Kings of Atlantis no longer ruled on the planet, but the Shepherd King-priests did, and so did the hierarchy of intercessors for God.

And, as we shall see, even worse was yet to come.

Conclusion

The gods were no longer seen, not even in the sexual mayhem of the temple.

Kingship was in place, the kings and priests took over from the gods, and civilization and power declined in Sumer and Akkad. The old guard had left, and the new guard had moved in.

The old gods had left, and the new one called Yahweh stepped in. Even Sitchin agrees that there is very little if any similarity between the old gods and this new god, Yahweh, although he tries hard to find a comparison.

The two trees of paradise (a Gnostic scripture)

“THERE are two trees growing in paradise: one produces [animals], the other produces human beings. Adam [ate] from the tree that had produced animals; [he] became an animal and begot animals.

“For this reason the children of Adam worship the [animals]. The tree [ …] fruit […] they became numerous […] ate the […] [ …] fruit […] begot human beings […] human beings […] god made human beings […] human beings made god.”

And still humans make their gods, whether it be the ones they cannot see to worship, or the ones they gather and horde around them and worship just as dearly—As God made man, so Man makes God.

As The Nine warn:

“…they do not understand that these beings that they have given the term ‘god’ – not just the Hoovids (Hebrews) but gods of all the major religions and their spin-offs – were of physicalness, from the civilizations, and were made into gods by humans on Planet Earth.”

But whatever Man does, he must never attempt to seek certain types of knowledge.

These forbidden forms of knowledge are symbolized in the story of Adam and Eve as two trees: the “tree of knowledge of good and evil” and the ‘tree of life.”

The first “tree” symbolizes an understanding of ethics and justice.

The second “tree” symbolizes the knowledge of how to regain and retain one’s spiritual identity and immortality.

Only one thing now stands in our way. This thing is hinted at in an inscription by Ashburnipal, King of Assyria, where it plainly states:

“The mysterious god who lingers in a secret place where no one can see what his divine being is about.”

In Etana’s dream of rebuilding after the Flood, there is still “an evil serpent trying to stop them.” The only thing standing in our way is the fact that ‘he’ is still out there—waiting.

The archetypes of history now shift. It was the Egyptians against the Sumerians in 3500 BC, it was the Israelites against the Egyptians in 1600 BC, the Christians against the Romans in 100 AD.

And now at the end of the Mayan Calendar, it is the New Agers against the Christians setting up to play the Machiavellian game of “Us against Them.”

Everything we do today is connected to what happened in those days.

The archetypes we carry, the way we think, the things we are, and how we relate to each other, all stem back to our creator parents. Our physical parents in this lifetime affect who we are to a certain extent.

Our Creator parents and their legacy affect us to a larger extent. Our Universal Creator Parents affect us even more than the other two combined. And all the things we do in reaction to these influences is so unconscious because we don’t know our own history.

But there’s a reason for everything, and once we can trace everything back to the time at which it occurred, and how we are reacting to it today, then we can begin to ease the pain, and we can begin to heal the wounds.

And we can begin the return home from our prodigal ways, back home to the FATHER.

