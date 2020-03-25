Paradise, California Destroyed By Fire
News

PG&E Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter for Sparking California’s Deadliest Fire

California utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) will plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter for sparking the state’s deadliest wildfire, the company announced Monday.

The announcement comes a little less than a year after an investigation confirmed that power lines owned by the utility sparked the Camp Fire, which burned 153,336 acres, killed 85 people and scorched the town of Paradise.

“We cannot replace all that the fire destroyed, but our hope is that this plea agreement, along with our rebuilding efforts, will help the community move forward from this tragic incident,” PG&E Chief Executive Bill Johnson said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Paradise, California Destroyed By Fire

The plea is part of a March 17 agreement with the Butte County District Attorney’s office.

According to the agreement, the county would drop all criminal proceedings against the utility and, in exchange, it would plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of accidentally starting a fire.

It would also pay a fine of $3.5 million maximum and $500,000 in legal costs, as well as put $15 million towards water for residents who relied on the Miocene Canal destroyed in the fire.

The announcement also comes three days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was willing to approve PG&E’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy, which it entered in early 2019 as it faced billions in liabilities from the fires.

As part of that agreement, it would pay $13.5 billion to fire victims, The New York Times reported

The fire was sparked when a tower more than 100 years old malfunctioned. The utility had failed to inspect it for nearly 20 years…

Source: EcoWatch.com (excerpt)

Jeremy Corbyn's Brother Claims Bill Gates and George Soros Are Behind Coronavirus Previous post

Related Articles

3d Rendering Futuristic Robot Technology Development, Artificial
Medical KidnappingNews

Florida’s Top Child Abuse Doctor Exposed – Second Opinions by Other Doctors Not Allowed When Examining Child Injuries

Screenshot 2020 03 24 At 22.52.38
CoronavirusNews

Commissioner Calls Out Mayor for Cutting Off People’s Power During COVID-19 Outbreak

Jpm Corona Curve Coronavirus
CoronavirusNews

Where is the World On the “Corona Curve” At This Moment?

Recep Erdogan Satanic Hand Gesture
Migrant CrisisNewsWar

Turkey’s Islamist Regime Leader Calls for ‘Holy War’ Against Europe