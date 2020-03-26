New York Hospitals Are Treating Coronavirus Patients with High Dosages of VITAMIN C After Promising Results from China

Doctors throughout New York state are giving their critically ill coronavirus patients massive doses of vitamin C, a tactic said to have helped those hit the hardest in China.

Dr Andrew Weber, a Long Island based pulmonologist and critical-care specialist with Northwell Health, shared that he has been immediately giving his intensive-care patients 1,500 milligrams of intravenous vitamin C [that’s very little compared to China].

Those patients are then re-administered the doses of the powerful antioxidant three or four times a day, the doctor explained to the New York Post.

Weber said the regimen is based on experimental treatments administered to coronavirus patients in Shanghai, China.

‘The patients who received vitamin C did significantly better than those who did not get vitamin C,’ he said. ‘It helps a tremendous amount, but it is not highlighted because it’s not a sexy drug.’

Jason Molinet, a spokesman for Northwell, said that Vitamin C is being ‘widely used’ as a coronavirus treatment throughout the health system. He noted, however, that the amount given to patients varies.

According to Dr. Richard Cheng, Dr. Mao stated that his group treated about 50 cases of moderate to severe cases of Covid-19 infection with high dose IVC. Dosing of IVC ranged from 10,000 mg – 20,000 mg a day for 7-10 days, with 10,000 mg for moderate cases and 20,000 for more severe cases.

Source: Dailymail.co.uk (excerpt)