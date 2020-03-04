Natural Ways to Boost Your Immunity And Be Better Equipped to Fight Coronavirus, Flu, Etc.

Since a strong immune system is essential for enabling your body to fight infections, here are some promising natural protection strategies, according to nutritional experts:

Vitamin C

In an article titled “Coronavirus: Exploring Effective Nutritional Treatments,” written by Andrew W. Saul for the Orthomolecular News Service, he analyzed data gleaned from over 30 clinical studies to verify the antiviral power of vitamin C against different flu viruses spanning several decades.

Saul found that vitamin C inactivates the virus and boosts immunity to continue suppressing the virus. Many cases showed that oral supplementation of at least 10,000 mg of vitamin C daily offered protective benefits. But when dealing with stronger viruses, one may require larger doses given intravenously, such as 100,000 to 150,000 mg of vitamin C daily.

Vitamin C helps your body produce the antioxidant glutathione, as well as an antiviral called interferon.

In cases where IV vitamin C is unavailable, individuals gradually increased their oral dose up to 50,000 mg daily before reaching bowel tolerance. Most people are able to consume five grams (5,000 mg) of powdered or crystal forms of high-quality ascorbic acid at a time every four hours, to the tolerance of their digestive tract.

Andrew Saul writes, “Every virus seems to respond to this type of treatment, regardless of the whether it is SARs, Bird flu, Swine flu or the new Coronavirus flu.”

(Related: Clinical trials of intravenous vitamin C treatments for coronavirus commence in China.)

Vitamin D3

In a study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers conducted a double-blind placebo-controlled study where they gave the treatment group 1,200 IU (international units) of vitamin D3 during the cold and flu season. The control group received a placebo.

The participants in the vitamin D group had a 58 percent reduced risk of flu.

Vitamin D3 is a natural treatment for flu infections and it allows your body to create cathelicidin, an antibiotic protein that eliminates bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses.

Vitamin D levels of 30 to 50 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) in your blood are believed to be enough, but research has found that levels of about 50 to 100 ng/mL are essential to prevent infection.

You can get vitamin D by following a healthy diet full of food sources of vitamin D, and through exposure to sunlight. However, it is essential to take supplements during the winter season. Consider 5,000 to 10,000 IU daily, or follow the instructions of your naturopathic physician.

If you already have the flu, your physician may recommend you take 50,000 IU daily for the first five days, then take 5,000 to 10,000 IU as a maintenance dose, but this depends entirely on your current blood levels, so get your blood tested by a competent clinical practitioner first.

Silver

According to a study from the Journal of Nanotechnology, silver nanoparticles kill HIV-1 and most kinds of viruses. Researchers who conducted the study incubated HIV-1 virus at 37 C and results revealed that silver particles killed 100 percent of the virus after only three hours.

Silver binds to the DNA of the virus cell, which prevents it from multiplying.

Silver prevents a virus from transferring from one person to another by hindering its ability to find a host cell to feed on. Without a host, viruses can’t survive.

Use colloidal silver at doses of 10 to 20 ppm (parts per million) to prevent infections. It is best to use nanoparticle silver.

Anti-viral foods

Aside from taking vitamins C and D and colloidal silver, eating anti-viral foods is one of the best ways to protect yourself against infectious diseases.

The foods below offer strong anti-viral properties.

Cilantro

Coconut oil

Fennel

Garlic

Ginger

Kale

Parsley

Pomegranates

Red clover

Sprouts

Sweet potatoes

Turmeric

Wild blueberries

Exercise regularly to maintain your physical health and wash your hands thoroughly to maintain proper hygiene. Follow a balanced diet and take supplements to boost your immune system and protect yourself against the dreaded coronavirus.

Reference: NaturalNews.com (excerpt)