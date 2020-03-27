Man Who Survived COVID-19 Says Anti-malaria Drug Saved His Life

Diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus, Rio Giardinieri, 52, was admitted to the ICU at Joe DiMaggio hospital in South Florida.

After more than a week without showing any improvement, doctors told him there was nothing more they could do. Desperately ill, Giardinieri started saying his “goodbyes” to family and friends.

That’s when a friend told him there was a potential “cure” for coronavirus, an anti-malaria drug called hydroxycloroquine.

Though doctors at the hospital said they couldn’t prescribe hydroxycloroquine, they put Giardinieri in touch with an infectious disease doctor who authorized the use. The next morning, he says he woke up feeling “absolutely perfect.”

Giardinieri joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday to share his remarkable story and to weigh in on why he thinks information about this promising treatment for COVID-19 isn’t being made more readily available.

“I’m not a scientist. I’m not a doctor. I can just tell you how I feel. And I know that I was not doing well. In my mind, I didn’t believe I was going to be here by the morning,” Giardinieri said.

“I don’t know what else to attribute [for recovery] but that medicine … and it’s not just me that it’s worked for. There’re many people this has worked for.

“So, you know, I certainly understand the hospital’s position. They may not be too happy about me telling the story. But the facts are the facts.”

President @realDonaldTrump announces HUGE news‼️ Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, has shown encouraging early results against the #coronavirus. By eliminating red tape, President Trump will be able to make this drug available almost immediately. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 19, 2020

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Man survives COVID-19, says anti-malaria drug saved his life Diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus, Rio Giardinieri, was admitted to the ICU. When he made no improvements after a week, doctors said there was nothing more they could do. Desperately ill, Rio started to tell his family and friends goodbye. That's when a friend said there was a potential "cure" for coronavirus, an anti-malaria drug called hydroxycloroquine. And doctors agreed to give it a try. Listen to his amazing story: Posted by Glenn Beck on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Trump confirms FDA has approved potential coronavirus treatment BREAKING: President Trump confirmed during a press conference Thursday that the FDA has approved Chloroquine, a drug commonly used today to treat malaria, to be prescribed to help treat Coronavirus. Gregory Rigano, the project lead on clinical trials for Chloroquine says 100% of patients treated were "virologically cured" after 6 days! Watch: Posted by Glenn Beck on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Sources: TheBlaze.com; TheBlaze.com