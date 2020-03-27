Screenshot 2020 03 26 At 13.37.39
CensorshipCoronavirusHealthcareNews

Man Who Survived COVID-19 Says Anti-malaria Drug Saved His Life

Diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus, Rio Giardinieri, 52, was admitted to the ICU at Joe DiMaggio hospital in South Florida.

After more than a week without showing any improvement, doctors told him there was nothing more they could do. Desperately ill, Giardinieri started saying his “goodbyes” to family and friends.

That’s when a friend told him there was a potential “cure” for coronavirus, an anti-malaria drug called hydroxycloroquine.

Screenshot 2020 03 26 At 13.37.39

Though doctors at the hospital said they couldn’t prescribe hydroxycloroquine, they put Giardinieri in touch with an infectious disease doctor who authorized the use. The next morning, he says he woke up feeling “absolutely perfect.”

Giardinieri joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday to share his remarkable story and to weigh in on why he thinks information about this promising treatment for COVID-19 isn’t being made more readily available.

I’m not a scientist. I’m not a doctor. I can just tell you how I feel. And I know that I was not doing well. In my mind, I didn’t believe I was going to be here by the morning,” Giardinieri said.

I don’t know what else to attribute [for recovery] but that medicine … and it’s not just me that it’s worked for. There’re many people this has worked for.

So, you know, I certainly understand the hospital’s position. They may not be too happy about me telling the story. But the facts are the facts.

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Man survives COVID-19, says anti-malaria drug saved his life

Diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus, Rio Giardinieri, was admitted to the ICU. When he made no improvements after a week, doctors said there was nothing more they could do. Desperately ill, Rio started to tell his family and friends goodbye. That's when a friend said there was a potential "cure" for coronavirus, an anti-malaria drug called hydroxycloroquine. And doctors agreed to give it a try. Listen to his amazing story:

Posted by Glenn Beck on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Trump confirms FDA has approved potential coronavirus treatment

BREAKING: President Trump confirmed during a press conference Thursday that the FDA has approved Chloroquine, a drug commonly used today to treat malaria, to be prescribed to help treat Coronavirus. Gregory Rigano, the project lead on clinical trials for Chloroquine says 100% of patients treated were "virologically cured" after 6 days! Watch:

Posted by Glenn Beck on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Sources: TheBlaze.com; TheBlaze.com

This Scientist Suggested A Drug to Treat Covid-19 – 'Fact Checkers' Branded Him Fake News Previous post

Related Articles

French Professor Didier Raoult, Director Of Ihu Mediterranee Infection Institute In Marseille
CensorshipCoronavirusNews

This Scientist Suggested A Drug to Treat Covid-19 – ‘Fact Checkers’ Branded Him Fake News

Environmentalist Group “corona Is The Cure – Humans Are The Disease”
CoronavirusDepopulationGlobal Warming Hoax

Environmentalist Group: “Corona is the Cure – Humans are the Disease”

Vitamin C Intravenous
CoronavirusHealthcareNews

New York Hospitals Are Treating Coronavirus Patients with High Dosages of VITAMIN C After Promising Results from China

Martial Law Usa Because Of Coronavirus
ConspiracyControlCoronavirusPolice State

Suspending the Constitution: Police State Uses Crises to Expand Its Lockdown Powers