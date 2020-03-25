Piers Corbyn Coronavirus 2
Bill GatesConspiracyCoronavirus

Jeremy Corbyn’s Brother Claims Bill Gates and George Soros Are Behind Coronavirus

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers has claimed that Bill Gates and George Soros are behind the coronavirus.

The 72-year-old told followers on Twitter that the illness is an attempt to cull the world’s population with a poisoned antidote.

Piers Corbyn Coronavirus 2

He wrote:

‘THE CV PANDEMIC WAS SIMULATED OCT 2019 BY MEGA-RICH CONTROL FREAKS BILL GATES, GEORGE SOROS +CRONIES. NOW IT’S FOR REAL.

‘THE AIM IS A WORLD POPULATION CULL (“PEOPLE cause #CO2 problem”) by THEIR mass VACCINATION PLAN CONTAINING POISON.

*REFUSE*CV*VACCINE*.’

Piers Corbyn

Source: DailyMail.co.uk

Commissioner Calls Out Mayor for Cutting Off People’s Power During COVID-19 Outbreak Previous post

Related Articles

Screenshot 2020 03 24 At 22.52.38
CoronavirusNews

Commissioner Calls Out Mayor for Cutting Off People’s Power During COVID-19 Outbreak

Jpm Corona Curve Coronavirus
CoronavirusNews

Where is the World On the “Corona Curve” At This Moment?

Rockefeller Blue Print For Police State Triggered By Pandemic Exposed
ControlCoronavirusPolice StateRockefeller

Rockefeller Blueprint For Police State Triggered By Pandemic Exposed

Dr. Giorgio Palù Virologist
CoronavirusHealthcareMigrant CrisisNews

Italian Virologist Said Fears of Racism Slowed Down Coronavirus Response