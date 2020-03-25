Jeremy Corbyn’s Brother Claims Bill Gates and George Soros Are Behind Coronavirus

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers has claimed that Bill Gates and George Soros are behind the coronavirus.

The 72-year-old told followers on Twitter that the illness is an attempt to cull the world’s population with a poisoned antidote.

He wrote:

‘THE CV PANDEMIC WAS SIMULATED OCT 2019 BY MEGA-RICH CONTROL FREAKS BILL GATES, GEORGE SOROS +CRONIES. NOW IT’S FOR REAL.

‘THE AIM IS A WORLD POPULATION CULL (“PEOPLE cause #CO2 problem”) by THEIR mass VACCINATION PLAN CONTAINING POISON.

*REFUSE*CV*VACCINE*.’

Source: DailyMail.co.uk