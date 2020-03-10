Is Bill Gates Profiting From The Outbreak? Or Is Something Far More Sinister Taking Place?
Is Bill Gates Profiting From The Outbreak? Or Is Something Far More Sinister Taking Place?

As we see what is now being called a global health emergency regarding the coronavirus continue to grow on a daily basis, we also see how the solutions to this crisis fall in line with pre-positioned plans and agendas.

In this report, we look at a potential solution offered by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which intends to provide at-home testing kits for those who believe they may have been exposed to, or may be possibly infected by the virus.

Is Bill Gates making money on this public health crisis? Or is there another motivation behind the 100 million dollars the foundation has donated to combat this outbreak?

Let’s examine this together…

Sources: ActivistPost.com; YouTube.com

