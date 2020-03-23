Deborah Frank Feinen
Coronavirus

Illinois Mayor Grants Herself Power to Ban Guns During Coronavirus Pandemic

Champaign, Illinois mayor Deborah Frank Feinen signed an executive order giving herself the power to order the seizure of firearms, ammunition, alcohol and gasoline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive order also enables the government to “take possession of private property” and cut off an individual’s access to gas, water or electricity.

The city promised to “keep the public’s best interest in mind” while also handing itself the power to shut down all liquor stores and bars, although Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already ordered the shut down of all bars and schools across Illinois until March 30.

City manager Jeff Hamilton said, “None of the options will necessarily be implemented but are available in order to protect the welfare and safety of our community if needed.”

Illinois currently has 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide.

Attempting to seize Americans’ guns and alcohol during a lockdown quarantine? Yeah, good luck with that.

Source: Summit.news

