Five Ancient Petroglyphs and Cave Paintings That Probably Depict ‘Ancient Aliens’

Thousands of years ago, ancient people around the globe created a number of petroglyphs and cave paintings. Why ancient man depicted strange beings with 5 or 6 fingers, helmets, sandals, and what appear to be space suits is a mystery no one has been able to answer.

Millions of people around the world firmly believe we have been visited by extraterrestrial beings for millennia.

But if such highly advanced beings visited us in the distant past… how did ancient cultures react 2000-3000 years ago? Did ancient man freak out when ‘highly advanced’ spaceships landed on our planet? Or did ancient cultures glorify the visitors, referring to them as gods?

Strangely, many ancient civilizations like the Ancient Chinese, Maya, Aztec and Inca, speak of visitors that came from the heavens bringing great knowledge to mankind.

But even before ancient civilizations recorded their legends and spoke of gods that came down to Earth, people were recording what today is interpreted as ‘alien visitations’.

If we take a look at cave art and petroglyphs around the globe, we will notice that in all corners of the planet, ancient man drew on rock all sorts of important events, and in nearly all petroglyphs found to date, there are representations of mysterious and strange beings that do not resemble human beings.

However, what is even more fascinating is that even though these petroglyphs are found scattered across the entire planet, the depictions of the mysterious creatures are eerily similar. This has lead many to believe that ancient mankind that carved and painted the mystery beings must have seen them at one point in history.

Let us go ahead and take a look at some of the most amazing depictions of ancient aliens discovered to date!

1. The Wandjina cave paintings

The Wandjina cave paintings are one of our favorite cave paintings discovered to date. There are a number of interesting details about the cave art found in Kimberley, Australia, in 1838.

First of all the age of the cave paintings has become a subject of debate among numerous researchers. Some even suggest that the mystery art called the Wandjina could be well over 100,000 years old (yes you read right).

Among the numerous pieces of ‘ancient Picasso art’ ancient people depicted beings that measure up to six meters in height.

Locals refer to the mystery beings as the “wandjinas”. These mysterious beings are said to have brought civilization and prosperity to the people, and like many other ancient cultures around the globe indicate, the enigmatic “wandjinas” also came from the sky.

Even more impressive is the fact that numerous ancient cultures around the globe have in their destroy a serpent or dragon. Strangely, the “wandjina’s” symbol was a feathered serpent. Quetzalcoatl anyone?

But even more fascinating are other depiction of the Wandjina, who are depicted as strange humanoid figures without mouths, with huge black eyes and pale white faces that are surrounded by strange halos.

These mysterious paintings have received all kinds of interpretation: strange representation of human beings, gigantic owls, down to the theory of Ancient Astronauts, as beings who visited Earth in the distant past.

2. 10,000-year-old cave paintings in India depict ancient aliens

Another fascinating discovery of what could be interpreted as ancient aliens can be found in India where researchers discovered a number of strange pieces of ancient art resembling what many have interpreted as otherworldly beings and disc-shaped objects.

According to Indian experts, it’s as if people, 10,000 years ago made these paintings while looking at science fiction movies.

The set of curious ancient art is located inside caves located near the town of Charama in the Kanker district.

One archaeologist from India firmly believes that this art clearly reflects that 10,000 years ago, people knew we were not alone in the universe.

Archaeologist JR Bhagat made some very interesting comments while speaking about the enigmatic cave art:

“The paintings are done in natural colors that have hardly faded despite the years. The strangely carved figures are seen holding weapon-like objects and do not have clear features. Especially, the nose and mouth are missing. In few pictures, they are even shown wearing space suits.“

3. Tassili n’Ajjer: Proof of Ancient Astronauts?

It seems that there is plenty of evidence of ancient alien visitations.

In addition to the above-mentioned cave paintings, ancient art found in Tassili n’Ajjer seems to illustrate mysterious creatures with helmets gloves and strange suits.

Today, experts have managed to catalogue around 5,000 cave paintings in the region. Regrettably, around 20% of them remain visible today, since most of them were destroyed by erosion.

The age of the cave art is believed to be around 10,000 to 15,000 years old. Among the sheer number of rock art found, ancient man drew giraffes, ostriches, elephants, oxen, alligators and even hippos; demonstrating that the Sahara region was full of life in the distant past.

However, the most incredible feature are the mysterious depictions of strange beings with helmets and suits, which according to a number of researchers resemble modern-day astronauts.

Why would the ancient inhabitants of Tassili n’Ajjer depict the humanoid figures with helmet-like objects and spacesuits unless they did not seem them?

Is it possible, as ancient astronaut theorists suggest, that the natives of the Tassili Caves depicted the ancient astronaut that visited them in the past 10,000 years ago? According to many researchers, it is a possibility.

4. The Toro Muerto Petroglyphs

Another set of intriguing pieces of ancient art depicting strange beings can be found in Peru at the mysterious Petroglyphs of Toro Muerto, which according to many depict strange humanoid figures that do not resemble human beings.

The petroglyphs cover an area of several kilometers in length. Toro Muerto, which translated, means Dead Bull was named because of the herds of livestock that commonly died because of dehydration in the area.

Among the countless carvings at Toro Muerto, there are interesting depictions of what appear to be, shepherds, hunters, and semi-realistic figures, zoomorphic figures like jaguars, condors, camels, and fish.

The ancients also depicted sunflowers and trees without branches, geometric symbols, zig-zags, square, diamond shapes and some inscriptions, intaglios, and bizarre writings all over an area of approximately four kilometers.

The most intriguing depictions at Toro Muerto are those of beings that do not share much resemblance to normal human beings. Even more fascinating is the fact that some of the petroglyphs of Toro Muerto bear a freakish resemblance to petroglyphs found in Australia where ancient man also depicted mysterious beings with ‘halos’ around their heads.

The beings depicted at Toro Muerto were carved with a number of strange characteristics, like antennas on top of their heads.

5. The Petroglyphs at Karahunj, Armenia’s Stonehenge

This ancient site located in modern-day Armenia is fascinating for a number of reasons. First of all, many researchers claim that the site itself predates both Stonehenge in England and the Pyramids of Giza.

This ancient complex occupies over 7 hectares and offers its visitors a number of strange carvings created by early civilizations that inhabited the region thousands of years ago.

Among the numerous carvings, ancient man depicted what appeared to be strange beings with elongated heads and almond-shaped eyes, eerily similar to ‘modern-day’ representations of Grey Aliens.

