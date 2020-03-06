Dr Steven Greer: 3 People From My Team, Including ex-CIA Director, Were Assassinated

Talks of UFOs hovering in the skies have been exciting researchers and the general public for decades. Are we being watched from above, and are we ready for encountering the unknown?

We ask Dr Steven Greer, director of the Center for the Study of Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence and the Disclosure Project.

Sophie Shevardnadze: Dr. Steven Greer, director of the Centre for the Study of Extra-terrestrial Intelligence, welcome to the show, great to have you with us. So Dr. Greer, you say that we are not alone in the universe, and there have already been many contacts between us and aliens.

You got to admit, though, that for most people this claim is pretty far out. What can be done to prove once and for all that the aliens are real and already discovered?

Steven Greer: Well, that’s a great question, and, in fact, that has happened. If you look it, there’s a documentary that’s just been released in 2017 called Unacknowledged. And it’s the first word in Unacknowledged Special Access Projects, which is a term used in the military of the United States for very top-secret projects dealing with the UFO and extraterrestrial issue.

And you’ll see that there we have over 950 top-secret military people who come forward with testimony documents, photographs, we have even done analysis on an extra-terrestrial biological specimen. And there’s incontrovertible evidence that we’re being visited. And frankly, everyone in very high-ranking classified projects know this.

The public hasn’t been told because they wanted to keep these secret for reasons of technology and the macroeconomic petrodollar system. The secrecy has really nothing to do with the, quote on quote, aliens, it has everything to do with the geopolitical power and money, as usual.

SS: We’re going to get to geopolitical power and why we’re covering up the aliens because of that, but still, wouldn’t you expect an event of this cosmic magnitude to be pretty much impossible to cover up?

SG: It hasn’t been. I mean, one of the interesting things, at least in the United States and most countries, more than half the people believe we’re being visited, 65% of the public believes that there’s intelligent life out there. In fact, 43% of Americans believe that we’re currently being visited, actively, by non-human advanced civilizations.

So people use the word cover-up, but in reality, it’s hidden in plain sight. You need to make a distinction between official acknowledgement of something and what the public already knows. My job… I’m an emergency doctor, trauma, but I left my medical career to expose this big cover-up, as you call it, some years ago, and we’ve put together this positive proof and evidence.

You can go to our website, siriusdisclosure.com, and you will see thousands of pages of government documents and dozens of top-secret military testimonies of the facts. And so I tell people, this is not about a belief system, it’s about what the facts are.

Now, the question that you’re asking is why haven’t official governments acknowledged this. That is a different question from whether or not the subject has been disclosed. We’ve been working for over 25 years to disclose this information, and the public has accepted the fact that we’re not alone in the Universe, the vast majority.

In fact, if you look at the, even on Unacknowledged, this documentary, it’s on Netflix now, around the world, it’s had tens of millions people see it. And on pirated sites, probably a hundred million people. So what I point out to people is that this information is out there, but the governments have not seen fit to officially recognize it because it would disrupt the status-quo.

SS: Alright, so let’s take a look at the world picture that you are painting, and ask some questions about that. First, are aliens just visiting Earth, or they have settled here permanently?

SG: No, these are reconnaissance, and civilizations that are visiting the planet certainly increased after we started detonating atomic weapons, there’s clear evidence that they have a concern about our destructive capabilities and weapons of mass destruction, and if you look at the modern era of sightings of so-called UFOs, those increased markedly after we developed atomic and nuclear weapons, and the hydrogen bomb.

That’s a fact, and we have many top-secret witnesses who were present at nuclear facilities where these extraterrestrial vehicles would come in to observe and to see what we’re doing.

So I think there’s… There are a lot of people, like, of course, the science fiction, who’d make you think that there’s a risk of some kind of alien invasion or threat. It’s the other way around, we’re viewed as the threat, the human civilisation right now is viewed as a very unstable civilisation that has not attained a peaceful world situation, which should have happened at the end of World War 2, and has not yet happened.

So I think that these civilisations are waiting for us to grow up as a civilisation, and until then, there’s not going to be any overt action by them unless some catastrophic event was to happen.

SS: So how many different alien species are here, visiting Earth? What do they look like? What’s their culture like? What methods of communication do they prefer or use?

SG: Well, these are all really complex questions, number one… The last I heard is that there was documentation of more than five dozen different civilisations or different species, and they range from all kinds of shapes and sizes. Many of the spacecraft that have been seen are not the typical round UFOs, some are triangular, some are circular spheres.

These civilisations range from hundreds of thousands to millions of years more developed than ours, and it appears that they are working somehow together in observing the planet. But the caricature of, so to say, an alien that’s been put out there, that’s mostly a counter-intelligence perspective that has been done by the CIA.

To be honest with you, I would say that most of the information people see out there on the subject is disinformation created by the intelligence community for its psychological warfare value. But the ETs themselves, these civilisations range in… Some have been documented to be as short as a foot, foot and a half tall, and some that are more than 12 feet tall. And there are many different species from different star systems.

Now, the communications, this is where it gets interesting. Because you and I are talking at the speed of light, basically, electromagnetic, or less. If you’re dealing with civilisations from another star system, certain technologies are phasing trans-dimensionally, across dimensions, beyond the speed of light.

Now, this has been something that is not wanted to be exposed, because it has huge implications technologically. For example, we often would say, the state of the art method of communication for us is an iPhone or a telecommunication system, or a satellite system. Those are actually very antiquated systems based on mid 18-hundreds to late 18-hundreds telecommunication radio frequencies etc.

We’re dealing with civilisations that are communicating with technologies that go beyond the speed of light, but also interface interestingly with directed and coherent thought. So you have to ask the question: what is the speed of consciousness and thought?

So this gets into some very advanced concepts and post-quantum mechanics, and so-called entanglement, where you can go beyond the speed of light, which has theoretically been stated by Western scientists not to be possible.

But I would argue that it’s only being argued from the point of view of the myopia of the current scientific paradigm. You’re dealing with civilisations that are so far advanced than us that almost any manifestation of how they might appear could appear magical, but it’s not, it’s science.

SS: So if they’re so advanced, and you are saying that the aliens have visited Earth with reconnaissance missions, is it just that, or do they want something from the planet? If a civilisation that manages interstellar flights exists, then, that makes us a real backwater of space…

SG: Yes, it is, except, here’s the problem: we’re going into space, aren’t we? We have a space station, we’re going to Mars with unmanned and, eventually, manned vehicles, we’ve landed on the Moon. My uncle helped design the thing that landed on the Moon with Neil Armstrong in it, the lunar module.

What I tell people is that when we start going into space, combined with weapons of mass destruction, a red flag went over the Earth that said: we are at the point where this civilisation could potentially be a problem. So I believe that we’re viewed as a problem civilisation that’s in evolution.

And the big task for humanity is to go from a fractured, you know, ape-like civilisation where we’re fighting each other over stupidity to a peaceful civilisation that goes to space peacefully. When we reach that hallmark, that milestone, then you’re going to see a much more open contact occur from these other civilisations and the human species.

SS: So, according to your words, there’s this special organisation that keeps the lid on the UFO story. But surely aliens would not just stick to America, and if they are out there, other major governments of the world should have been aware of aliens too. So is there an international secrecy agreement, or each government has their own alien policy line?

SG: They are. It’s a transnational organisation, so let me make a distinction between international, something like the United Nations, and transnational. Transnational, it sort of transcends geopolitical boundaries, and, for example, we have documents that show that the old KGB in Soviet USSR had cooperation with US intelligence on this issue back in the darkest days of the Cold War. So, in fact, secrecy on this issue has been maintained by a cooperative entity that is multinational and transnational for many decades.

Now, the crown jewel of the activity on this subject has been in the United States because of the technology and just, frankly, the macro-economic clout that the United States possesses. But other countries have certainly had… I mean, we’ve had, for example, Chile and Brazilian military files have opened up recently, where they have acknowledged chasing these objects with their jet fighters. We have footage that has been given to us from Chilean generals recently, of these ET objects being chased by their jet fighters.

In Mexico, we have similar footage. So a number of countries have actually cooperated with opening up their files, but the real research and development projects have been centred in the high-tech corridors in the United States and in the very classified projects which are properly known as the Unacknowledged Special Access Projects, or USAP. And there are corollaries to those in Canada and the United States, the United Kingdom, and, I would suppose, to some extent, in Russia and China, although to a lesser degree.

Certainly, countries all over the world have a prevalent interest in having this information come out, because the big talk is about climate change, the so-called global warming and resource depletion. The fact of the matter is, the technologies for going from one star system to another involves very advanced science and physics, that would get us off oil, gas and coal very quickly.

But therein lies the problem: it’s a multi-trillion dollar economic question of bringing out this information. If you acknowledge that we’re not alone in the Universe, and they’re here, the first thing a scientist is going to say to any government official is: what technology are they using to get here? When they ask that question, it will be answered, when it’s answered, it’s the end of oil.

SS: The documentary based on your book, “Sirius”, starts with the premise that the power of oil corporations is what is behind an unfair financial system that benefits the few – and leaves the American middle class in the dust. Is this whole UFO thing really your way of expressing extreme frustration with what is going on in the normal world?

SG: No, it’s just an acknowledgement that the world is a faint shadow when it could be if the technologies that we’ve been developing over the last fifty years in classified projects were being used. I mean, we’re all using jets and cars, oil and gas, and we don’t need them. We haven’t needed them for decades.

It’s the decision that has been made because to bring out these new technologies would be too disruptive to the current macroeconomic system. And I think, this is the debate that needs to be joint because people are increasingly getting concerned over the climate change and pollution and deaths related to air pollution.

These are all solvable problems, but they are not going to be solved by tinkering around the edges with solar power or wind power. We need really bold new scientific discoveries that have been studied for many decades in classified projects brought forward to benefit the human species.

SS: In one of your main theories you suggested that the powers that be don’t want the public to know because of oil revenues – alien technology would kill oil business. But some governments like oil revenues and others don’t, for instance, China would be very happy if it didn’t have to buy oil, so it can’t all be about that, can it?

SG: It’s about the macroeconomic system that is dependent on the petrodollar system, and that’s from Bretton-Woods at the end of World War II, if you look into history… Even countries who are not oil net exporters, for example, China or Japan, tied into the macroeconomic system that is very dependent on the current energy and industrial paradigm and in particular the petrodollar. These are the things that would change very quickly with the disclosure of the fact that we’re not alone in the universe.

We’ve been studying and we’ve figured out how these machines operate. Let’s be very frank: they’re not using Exxon ot Jet-A fuel, or Russian or Saudi oil to go from one star system to another, this is common sense. And the people, I’ve spoken to in the research and development world in classified projects, and as I’ve mentioned, we have over 900 of these top-secret whistleblowers on our team, it’s quite clear that these technologies have been fully developed, but bringing them out would disrupt the status quo.

So, the big economic interest all over the world would have to adapt very quickly to a whole new economic system.

SS: You also say that American president is not being told about all such findings. You even prepared a special briefing for President Obama and you spoke before Congress – how did it go?

SG: You know, what I found is that everyone wants to know. I’m in Washington right now about this issue. It’s the biggest non-secret that ever was. Everyone knows that this is going on.

All the way back to when I was first putting the briefing together for President Clinton and his CIA director, it was well-known that there are deep secrets on this issue. But for the most part the elected officials at least in this country aren’t given control over these projects. If you doubt that, go remember what Jimmy Carter said after he became president, when he tried to look into this.

When someone asked what it’s like being the most powerful man in the world he said:

“I wasn’t that man because there were things that they wouldn’t tell me about and I had no control over.” So this is a really big problem for a democracy and for governance all over the world – this level of secrecy. And it’s reached the point at least in the United States, in UK and a number of other countries where the secrecy isn’t in itself criminal, I’m saying this very specifically, and has subverted the constitution, the rule of law and proper oversight.

And this is what we found with President Obama, with Clinton. And also if you look all the way back to the time of Eisenhower, he got very frustrated dealing with this issue, and this is why he made his famous speech “Beware the military industrial complex”. He was a general, he wasn’t anti-military, nor am I, I’m from a military family.

However, there are interests that have become very undemocratic and have been a threat to the world freedom and also now to our geophysical existence in terms of the biosphere that have been allowed to go on for way too long. And this has been a problem all the way back to President Eisenhower in this country and similarly in other countries around the world – this level of secrecy.

SS: Alright, tell me this, if this story is kept so secret that even presidents are not informed about the issue, why are you still alive? Why are you allowed to make documentaries that stream on Netflix? The CIA has killed people for way less than disclosing a huge government cover-up…

SG: Yeah, and there were three people on my team who had been assassinated, who had been helping me, including a former CIA director… And I don’t want to go into that right now. However, we have systems in place to protect what we’re doing. I have a lot of information that if something happened to me it would hit the internet and it would be catastrophic for those folks. That’s just something we put put in place about 20 years ago.

My view is, and this is the other thing, there are people in Pentagon and CIA that I dealt with who are very much in favour of disclosing this information. So this is not a monolithic us vs. them, there is a huge number of people who are on the side of bringing this out all over the world.

I have a friend of mine, Carol Rosin, who’s worked very closely with senior Russian contacts who want to see this disclosed for the same reasons we do. So we have similar people in China, United Kingdom and Canada. So I don’t think it’s a monolithic issue, it’s a very much in flux.

What I’m seeing is that this isn’t going to happen until people become aware that this is a serious problem, but it also has within it serious solutions for the world’s environmental and governance issues and economic problems around the world.

SS: There have been high ranking military and government officials coming forward talking about aliens for about 60 years. I spoke personally with a former defense minister of Canada…

SG: Oh yes, he’s a friend of mine.

SS: Right, he told me there are dozens of alien species visiting this planet. None of them were able to provide hard, undisputable, evidence, but I just want to know, how many witnesses there needs to be? Does it really take an alien saucer landing on Red Square or Pentagon for everybody to acknowledge the existence of outer civilisations?

SG: No, it doesn’t take that. However it does take people get educated in a way that’s meaningful. This is why we’re putting out this educational films and products. I think that Paul Hellyer, the Minister of Defense of Canada, a very good friend of mine, he and I held a press conference in Toronto, and I was one of the people to introduce him to this subject. And he knows this for a fact that he was kept in the dark as Minister of Defense of Canada.

I’ve dealt with the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Lord Hill-Norton, a 5-star admiral, who also was lied about these projects. Now, in terms of hard evidence, we have them. I have radar traces, and I have traces of physical material. When you say we don’t physical material and evidence, we do, but who’s looking at it? Who’s exposing it?

There should be a series of shows that does nothing but putting that forward. That’s what we’ve started to do because those exist – not just government documents and testimonies, but physical evidence such as radar tracings.

Recently the Pentagon released a radar case off the coast of California where one of our fighter jets tracked one of these objects moving in a way that no conventional aircraft could possibly move, and this was in The New York Times, and CNN and elsewhere.

My point is that there’s a huge amount of evidence like this and even physical hard evidence. We have it, I’ve been accumulating it for decades. The question is who’s going to do a story on this? Ultimately what happens is that at least in the United States if you start doing a deep dive into the evidence on this that show is going to be cancelled. Everyone thinks we have a free press in America, we do not. We have a managed press.

And if CNN started drilling on this subject they would be told to stand down off of it. And I’ve seen it happen. ABC News was pursuing this with us, I gave them 35 hours of digital tape of top-secret testimony and hard evidence, and the executive producer of ABC News was told: “You will not be allowed to do this story.”

So there’s a myth around the world that the media is somehow completely free, the big mainstream media are free to do this. And this is not the case. If you look at the documentary “Unacknowledged” we have an Air Force intelligence official who said: “We used to bring in US bags of cash to people in the media to secure their co-operation in keeping this stuff secret.”

This is the fact.

This guy’s testimony is there for everyone to see. And he worked for many years in a classified project on the Kirtland Air Force Base managing counter-intelligence in trying to stop leaks on this issue. These facts are out there for the public to see.

Now I hope, people will look at it. And I think, people need to understand that we need to create a new type of media that actually is honest and will tell the truth to the public about this.

SS: Alright, Dr. Greer, thanks a lot for this insight and the interview. We were talking to Dr. Steven Greer, director of the Center for Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, talking about alien civilisations and our prospects to get in contact with them any time soon.

SG: Thank you.

Source: RT.com