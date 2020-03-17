Debating The Geoengineering Reality: Cal Tech Scientist Douglas MacMartin Vs. Dane Wigington

In regard to critically important issues that have extreme ramifications, live on air debates of verifiable facts are absolutely essential.

Global climate engineering programs pose an immense and immediate threat to the Earth’s life support systems (and thus the entire web of life).

A live on-air public debate has now taken place on WBAI radio in New York (hosted by Geoff Brady) in order to specifically address the ongoing global geoengineering reality.

Cal Tech / Cornell / MIT scientist Douglas MacMartin says climate engineering is not occurring.

Dane Wigington, lead researcher for GeoengineeringWatch.org (the world’s largest and most visited geoengineering website) states available data makes overwhelmingly clear that global geoengineering programs have been deployed for decades with catastrophic results.

Who is telling the truth and backing it up with verifiable facts? View this fast moving 1 hour video and decide for yourself.

Reading and reviewing the document excerpts shown in this video is essential, momentarily stopping the video in order to do so is recommended.

We must publicly expose academicians who are helping to cover the tracks of the climate engineers.

Once the public is fully awakened to the geoengineering atrocities, those that are accomplices to the cover-up should be held legally and morally accountable in a court of law.

All of us are needed in the critical battle to expose and halt climate engineering, sharing credible data is key.

Sources: GeoengineeringWatch.org; YouTube.com