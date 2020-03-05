Daughter Claims Her Family Was Saved From COVID-19 by Vitamin C — MSM, WHO and Tech Giants All Say It’s ‘Fake News’

Given the state of media watchdogs these days, I will say right off the top, I am not claiming that Vitamin C can cure or protect you from coronavirus / COVID-19, nor is the doctor featured in this article.

Regardless, I do believe when it comes to journalism and helping people explore how to thrive, stories should be told.

Before we get into the story below, note that having fear, stress or panic about contracting any virus is not going to help your immune system, and so the first thing you can do is utilize various techniques to maintain calm if the coronavirus news happens to be inducing stress.

Breathing techniques, for example, can be helpful in reducing stress. Breathe in for 4 seconds, hold for 4 seconds, breathe out for 4 seconds, hold for 4 seconds. Repeat.

At the moment, there is a lot of effort being put in by mainstream media, the WHO, tech giants and fact checkers to claim that any mention of vitamin C as a possible treatment is “fake news.” This is the case even when content isn’t claiming that Vitamin C is a cure, but instead simply shares information and poses questions.

This is simply not true, as clinical trials examining the efficacy to treat the the virus have already begun.

Just One Example: Clinical Trials Of Intravenous Vitamin C Treatments For Coronavirus Commence In China

According to the doctor in the video below, three in China have already begun, as he states on his Youtube channel in multiple videos that he has posted.

Regardless of that, it’s important to continue to have this conversation even if that means having your reach and revenue cut down as a publisher. Although it shouldn’t be, we are not claiming anything here but rather presenting information from a Doctor that is currently in China and directly involved with investigations.

Below is a story from Dr. Richard Cheng, a US board-certified anti-aging specialist, from Shanghai, China. He discusses a case where he spoke to a patient in Wuhan whose mother had contracted COVID-19. In the video, he discusses the timeline of events, how the family went about treatment and who in the family got sick.

This is of course an anecdotal case, but given the 3 clinical trials going on in China right now using Vitamin C as a treatment for coronavirus, this adds to the ever-mounting evidence that vitamin C may help treat the virus. Once again, this is still unproven, we can’t say it can, but at the same time we can not say it cannot either.

“They plan to give 6,000 mg/day and 12,000 mg/day per day for moderate and severe cases. We are also communicating with other hospitals about starting more intravenous vitamin C clinical studies. We would like to see oral vitamin C included in these studies, as the oral forms can be applied to more patients and at home.” — Dr. Richard Cheng. Additional information here.

