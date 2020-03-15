China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Claims “us Army” May Have Started Coronavirus Outbreak In Wuhan
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has sensationally blamed the U.S. Army for starting the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

The day after President Donald Trump shut down travel from European countries for 30 days, Zhao Lijian made the outlandish assertion that the U.S. itself was responsible for starting the pandemic.

“It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan,” tweeted Lijian, adding “Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”

His tweet included the testimony of CDC Director Robert Redfield to the House Oversight Committee, in which Redfield revealed that early COVID-19 cases in the United States were initially mistaken for regular influenza.

CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals?” asked Lijian.

So it appears the official Chinese party line is now that the virus originated in the United States!” comments Zero Hedge.

Apparently, Lijian has a history of making outrageous claims but this one probably tops them all.

Whether or not the ruling Communist Party echoes his sentiments remains to be seen.

Source: Summit.news

