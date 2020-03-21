Biophysicist Michael Levitt: Coronavirus Will Slow Down & Mankind Will Survive

I do believe there is a lot of unnecessary hysteria going on right now. That doesn’t mean precautions shouldn’t be taken, but what’s happening right now may be going a little overboard.

Right now, it seems that the majority of people who have the virus are recovering quite well, and that there is greater concern for elderly people and those who already have underlying health issues.

For example, a recent article in Bloomberg titled, “99% of Those Who Died From Virus Had Other Illness, Italy Says,” illustrates that the state of one’s immune system and overall health determines morbidity and mortality, and likely your susceptibility to infection in the first place.

“More than 99% of Italy’s coronavirus fatalities were people who suffered from previous medical conditions, according to a study by the country’s national health authority…

“The Rome-based institute has examined medical records of about 18% of the country’s coronavirus fatalities, finding that just three victims, or 0.8% of the total, had no previous pathology.

“Almost half of the victims suffered from at least three prior illnesses and about a fourth had either one or two previous conditions. More than 75% had high blood pressure, about 35% had diabetes and a third suffered from heart disease.”

Some Good News

According biophysicist Michael Levitt, a Nobel laureate who teaches structural biology at Stanford University, the virus will pass, and all will be as it was.

Levitt became quite a popular name across China. He offered the Chinese public some reassurance during the peak of the outbreak there, as he had determined, after investigating and crunching some numbers, that the virus will come to a halt.

Obviously, it’s spreading quite rapidly right now, so seeing how it may slow down might be hard for some people, but according to what Levitt saw from the numbers in China, other countries should also follow the same trend.

The calming messages Levitt sent to his friends in China were translated into Chinese and passed from person to person, making him a popular subject for interviews in the Asian nation.

His forecasts turned out to be correct: the number of new cases reported each day started to fall as of February 7.

A week later, the mortality rate started falling as well…. Levitt avoids making global forecasts.

In China, he said, the number of new infections will soon reach zero, and South Korea is past the median point and can already see the end. Regarding the rest of the world, it is still hard to tell, he said.

“It will end when all those who are sick will only meet people they have already infected. The goal is not to reach the situation the cruise ship experienced.”

Levitt pointed out that the rate of infection of the virus in the Hubei province in China increased by 30 percent each day. According to him, the entire world should have been infected within 90 days, but obviously this didn’t happen, and hasn’t happened.

When Levitt started analyzing the data on February 1, Hubei had 1,800 new cases each day and within six days this number reached 4,700, he said.

“And then, on February 7, the number of new infections started to drop linearly and did not stop. A week later, the same happened with the number of the deaths.

“This dramatic change in the curve marked the median point and enabled better prediction of when the pandemic will end. Based on that, I concluded that the situation in all of China will improve within two weeks. And, indeed, now there are very few new infection cases.”

Levitt compared the situation to bank interest — if on the first day a person receives an interest rate of 30% on their savings, the next day of 29%, and so forth, “you understand that eventually, you will not earn very much.”

Originally Levitt said that coronavirus patients in China infected on average 2.2 people a day, which would be exponential growth that would lead to nothing but disaster. But then the rates started dropping and China has recently reported that new daily infections are now close to zero.

“The fact that the infection rate is slowing down means the end of the pandemic is near,” he said.

Basically, self-quarantine and social distancing really helps, as well as keeping our social circles to those who we usually interact with the same.

All of the measures that are currently in places are no doubt bound to ‘flatten the curve,’ so there is no doubt that humanity is heading in the right direction and has hopefully already weathered the worst part of the storm.

More Good News

It looks like a treatment program of about 50 patients in China has shown positive results from high dose Vitamin C treatment of COVID-19. Last month, the US National Library of Medicine posted the information about their clinical trials on their website.

The title of one of the trials is “Vitamin C Infusion for the Treatment of Severe 2019-nCoV Infected Pneumonia.” The sponsor is ZhiYong Peng, and the responsible party is Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan University (ZNWU).

Dr. Cheng was paramount in bringing high dose vitamin C to the table as part of potential treatment and prevention measures in China. Unfortunately in the West, this option is still being denied by much of mainstream media and governments are not talking about it.

Instead, it’s fear and chaos which we do not feel serves anyone to stay healthy or get better. I believe this is a great aspect of this journey to reflect on, as it tells us where loyalties lie when it comes to government and pharma.

It also illustrates the agenda for creating a fear and separation culture as opposed to unity.

It would be great to see health leaders come on the news and provide information on how one can strengthen their immune system through the use of foods, herbs etc..

This would also contribute to lessening anxiety instead of constantly hearing “there is no treatment.” Based on what we are seeing happen in Japan and China, this statement is simply not true.

