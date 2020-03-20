Human Brain, Abstract Technology Background, Vector Illustration Eps10
A Neurosurgeon’s Journey Into The Afterlife

This is an amazing presentation by neurosurgeon Dr. Eben Alexander. It’s long but fascinating, and to me, it shows the power that’s hidden just behind what we see all around us. There’s an amazing twist toward the end I think you’ll want to hear.

In this intimate and powerful re-examination of his best-selling book “Proof of Heaven,” Dr. Alexander looks at the past two and a half years of his life spent in trying to reconcile his rich spiritual experience with contemporary physics and cosmology.

He is convinced that his remarkable near-death journey is totally consistent with the leading edges of scientific understanding today.

Source: Blog.sivanaspirit.com

12 Famous Museums Offer Virtual Tours You Can Take on Your Couch Previous post

