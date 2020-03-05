5G Rollout Speeds Up Despite Pandemic, Gov’ts Banning It, Issuing Moratoriums, Lawsuits, Warnings, etc.

Many cities, countries, and organizations have taken action against the 5G rollout including banning it, filing lawsuits and issuing moratoriums (see 1, 2, 3, 4). Since 2018 people and animals have been getting sick where it has been turned on (see 1, 2, 3, 4).

Worldwide opposition includes a multitude of catastrophic warnings (see 1, 2, 3, 4) in addition to health risks from exposure which include reduced immunity to illness and cancer.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has literally caused countries to shut themselves down – this hasn’t stopped the “Race to 5G”. In fact – the pandemic is actually accelerating it.

Thanks to Technocracy News & Trends for providing explanation why:

5G carriers claim that the coronavirus pandemic has actually increased demand for wireless bandwidth and thus make it ever more important to quickly rollout 5G towers around the nation to increase wireless capacity. – TN Editor

In March 2020 everything that could be moved online already has, from elementary schools to college classes, from entire company workforces to shareholder meetings. Whole cities have emptied under the coronavirus threat as businesses tell employees to work from home, students are sent indoors to learn online and every type of entertainment — from restaurants and sporting venues to movie theaters — shutters, forcing people to stay home and rely on their home broadband networks to interact with the outside world.

This switch-over is unprecedented, which begs the question: Can our current networks handle the strain?

Moreover, is the coronavirus outbreak and the “social distancing″ required to mitigate the spread going to become the business case for more advanced and robust 5G technologies for a future in which business, health care and human interaction must be at more than an arm’s length?

In February 2019 the telecom industry admitted that they don’t even have scientific evidence that 5G is safe. Yet many of the powers-that-be still insist that humanity desperately needs this technology. So this desperate need even includes launching satellites to blast it from space. Wack-a-doodle doo.

