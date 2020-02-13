The following two articles are from back in 2012 and 2013, when it wasn’t taboo to address the subject of what turned out to be a “population replacement” agenda that is rapidly unfolding. All over the continent, native Europeans are set to become a minority in their own respective countries.

At the same time, under the guise of “inclusivity” and “diversity”, white people in the Western world are slowly becoming victims of racism. The global “elites” have started a war on white people, and their agendas usually span for generations, so this is just the beginning. Keep you eyes open and you will see what I am talking about.

A dramatic change in the racial mix of London’s population over 10 years [2001-2011] is revealed today in the latest figures from the national census.

White Britons are a minority for the first time after a rise in the number of residents from other ethnic groups.

Statistics from last year’s census show that 45 per cent of the capital’s 8.2 million population class themselves as white Britons. That compares with a figure of 58 per cent when the last census was compiled in 2001.

One of the key reasons for the change is a sharp increase in the number of foreign born people living in London. They now account for 37 per cent of the capital’s population, compared with only a quarter a decade earlier.

There are now 3.7 million white Britons in London, down from 4.3 million in 2001 despite an overall increase in the capital’s population of nearly one million inhabitants over the decade.

Black Londoners, of whom there are 1.1 million, represent another 13 per cent of the population. They include Africans, black Britons and those from the Caribbean.

On religion, today’s figures show that the capital has four million Christians. They account for 48 per cent of residents, down from 58 per cent in 2001.

Muslim Londoners, of whom there are now one million, are the next biggest faith group and account for 12 per cent of the capital’s population — up from eight per cent a decade earlier.

London also has the highest proportion of Hindus in the country, who represent five per cent of its population, Jews, at two per cent, and Buddhists, who make up one per cent.

White Britons a minority in Leicester, Luton and Slough

Large numbers of Eastern European immigrants could be behind the transformation of Leicester, Luton and Slough, the University of Manchester study said.

In Luton, white Britons comprise 45 per cent of the population, Pakistanis make up 14 per cent and Bangladeshis seven per cent.

While in Leicester, 45 per cent are white British, 28 per cent are Indian and other Asians and Africans comprise eight per cent.

The figures, based on the 2011 census, showed Slough comprises 35 per cent white British, 18 per cent Pakistanis and 16 per cent Indian.

White Britons could also become a minority in Birmingham very soon.

And recently, things are turning from bad to worse. For example, in the small town of Savile, only 48 of the 4,033 people are white, native British and there’s barely any diversity left in the town as most other residents or from Pakistan or India.

Sources: Standard.co.uk; Telegraph.co.uk