Viktor Orbán: Not A Single Muslim Migrant in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during a panel discussion at the National Conservatism conference in Rome on Tuesday, declared liberalism to be over and said that not a single Muslim immigrant lives in Hungary.

During conference, which was organized by the Edmund Burke Foundation, Orbán declared liberalism to be over while adding that a fresh kind government in the form of Christian democracy is needed to replace it, “About Hungary” reports.

The Hungarian premier highlighted two catastrophic failures of liberal western governments in the recent past: their mishandling of the 2008 global financial crisis and their current mismanagement of the ongoing migrant crisis.

Orbán also noted stark differences between Hungary’s migration policy compared to policies that Western European countries have embraced.

Orbán has been in at war for years with George Soros and his plethora of NGOs who want to destroy Europe with these never-ending waves of illegal migrants. Soros has been open about using his wealth to fund these forced migrations and about his plans of making obscene profits as a result.

Viktor Orbán explained in the past that Hungary doesn’t see migrants as refugees, but as Muslim invaders.

While mentioning Europe’s growing Muslim population which has coincided with its rapidly declining Christian population, Orbán said:

“According to the liberals, this is fine, because they don’t like Christian society,” before noting that the suicidal choice was theirs to make, but that forcing Central Europeans to follow in their footsteps is completely unacceptable.

“The result will be a new kind of society, one that’s preferred by Europe’s liberals because they believe that a society that is religiously and ethnically mixed will bring about a better life,” Orbán noted.

“I don’t want to tell Europe what sort of social composition it should have, but then it must not tell Hungary how to approach the question,” the Hungarian Prime Minister added.

During his time in Rome, Orbán met with Matteo Salvini, Italy’s former Interior Minister, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the national populist Brothers of Italy party, as well as Italy’s former prime minister and the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi.

