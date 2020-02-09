Uk Council To Host ‘drag Queen Story Time’ In Heavily Muslim Populated Area Of London

A council in the UK has announced it will host a series of ‘Drag Queen Story Times’ for under-5’s in Newham, an area of London that has a large Muslim population.

“The first of our Drag Queen Story Times for under 5s & their parents & carers at @NewhamLibraries this #LGBTHM20 is on Friday,” Newham Council said in a tweet. “Come & listen to fabulous stories, beautifully told.”

Images accompanying the tweet show drag queens reading to toddlers.

“By providing spaces in which kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions, Drag Queen Story Time allows children to imagine the world in which people can present as they wish,” the Newham Council states on their website. “Where dress up is real.”

The first of our Drag Queen Story Times for under 5s & their parents & carers at @NewhamLibraries this #LGBTHM20 is on Friday. Come & listen to fabulous stories, beautifully told. Canning Town Library, 7 Feb, 10.30-11.30am https://t.co/jUNcbSLfo4#NewhamLGBT#LGBTHMNewham pic.twitter.com/vusbHHwqIJ — Newham London (@NewhamLondon) February 5, 2020

Tickets are free and the shows are being targeted towards children on half term school breaks.

Looking for something to do this February Half Term? Come along to our first family show of the season – Drag Queen Story Time is a fun, inclusive storytelling session for ages 3+, coming to us 21 Feb. Tickets FREE to book. Find out more: https://t.co/7aW3YPTuVs @dqst_uk pic.twitter.com/j0j3VPkZX4 — Canada Water Theatre (@CW_Theatre) February 5, 2020

A similar event in South Lambeth shows a man with a beard dressed as a woman reading to children.

Drag Queen Storytime is back for LGBT+ History Month, and we're really excited to have @mstimberlina (thanks to @thervt!) bring her irreverance to storytime on Saturday 15th Feb 11am @LGBTHM #LGBTHM20 pic.twitter.com/Ak2l3wZqST — Tate South Lambeth Library (@Slamlib) February 5, 2020

According to the 2011 census, the Muslim population of Newham was 32 per cent, although that is now sure to be significantly higher.

Hosting the events in Newham is likely to stir controversy given that Muslim parents in other heavily Muslim-populated areas of the country have previously staged protests against LGBT education in schools.

51-year-old Jabar Hussain is facing prosecution and potential jail time for removing his son from Parkfield Community School in Alum Rock, Birmingham.

Hussain opposes what is known as the ‘No Outsiders’ curriculum, which exposes young children to gay and transgender indoctrination, including a book called Introducing Teddy which educates children about gender swapping.

‘Drag Queen Story Time’ events in America and elsewhere have received a substantial backlash, with many critics pointing out that they represent opportunities for sexual predators and that children shouldn’t be exposed to politicized sexual indoctrination at such a young age.

Last month we highlighted the words of an actual drag queen, Kitty Demure, who posted a viral video in which he expressed his amazement at why ‘woke’ parents are allowing their kids to be around drag queens, asking, “Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”

Respondents to the Newham Council tweet expressed their vehement opposition.

This is grooming. Don’t pretend it’s anything else. — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) February 6, 2020

What kind of sane adult takes their kids to this? — Jason Armijo (@jaypaul1994) February 6, 2020

Well, at least do me a favor and don't pretend to be surprised when the pedophiles want to be recognized as "just love". Slippery slopes. — Trisha (@TrishaMomOf6) February 6, 2020

End the child abuse, I'll protest any of these events at my local library — Nicker Nation 🇺🇸 (@NationNicker) February 6, 2020

Source: Summit.news