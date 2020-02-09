Uk Council To Host ‘drag Queen Story Time’ In Heavily Muslim Populated Area Of London
UK Council to Host ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ in Heavily Muslim Populated Area of London

A council in the UK has announced it will host a series of ‘Drag Queen Story Times’ for under-5’s in Newham, an area of London that has a large Muslim population.

“The first of our Drag Queen Story Times for under 5s & their parents & carers at @NewhamLibraries this #LGBTHM20 is on Friday,” Newham Council said in a tweet. “Come & listen to fabulous stories, beautifully told.”

Images accompanying the tweet show drag queens reading to toddlers.

“By providing spaces in which kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions, Drag Queen Story Time allows children to imagine the world in which people can present as they wish,” the Newham Council states on their website. “Where dress up is real.”

Tickets are free and the shows are being targeted towards children on half term school breaks.

A similar event in South Lambeth shows a man with a beard dressed as a woman reading to children.

According to the 2011 census, the Muslim population of Newham was 32 per cent, although that is now sure to be significantly higher.

Hosting the events in Newham is likely to stir controversy given that Muslim parents in other heavily Muslim-populated areas of the country have previously staged protests against LGBT education in schools.

51-year-old Jabar Hussain is facing prosecution and potential jail time for removing his son from Parkfield Community School in Alum Rock, Birmingham.

Hussain opposes what is known as the ‘No Outsiders’ curriculum, which exposes young children to gay and transgender indoctrination, including a book called Introducing Teddy which educates children about gender swapping.

Drag Queen Story Time’ events in America and elsewhere have received a substantial backlash, with many critics pointing out that they represent opportunities for sexual predators and that children shouldn’t be exposed to politicized sexual indoctrination at such a young age.

Last month we highlighted the words of an actual drag queen, Kitty Demure, who posted a viral video in which he expressed his amazement at why ‘woke’ parents are allowing their kids to be around drag queens, asking, “Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”

Respondents to the Newham Council tweet expressed their vehement opposition.

Source: Summit.news

