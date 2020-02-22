Transgenderism Grows by 1,500% Among Swedish Children

The brainwashing and Swedish government peddling of gender confusion starting even before Kindergarten is obviously working — extremely well, in fact.

According to the latest figures, the number of girls claiming to be “transgender” in Sweden has surged by some 1,500 percent in just the last 10 years. And experts say the worst is likely yet to come.

The latest data on the explosion of so-called “gender dysphoria,” the term used by quack psychiatrists trying to normalize gender confusion, came from a report by the Swedish government’s “Board of Health and Welfare.”

Similar increases, albeit not quite as huge, are occurring in every country where government is systematically brainwashing children with gender confusion.

But the Swedish government document outlines and examines what appears to be an unprecedented increase in the number of people claiming to feel “discomfort” and “distress” because their supposed “gender identity” does not match their “biological sex assigned at birth,” also known as their actual sex. If left unchecked, the sky is the limit.

“The increase that has been observed over the past ten years is mainly attributable to children and young adults, and especially to those registered as girls at birth,” the agency said. “The number of new cases of diagnosed gender dysphoria among registered sex girls aged 13-17 has increased by almost 1,500 percent since 2008.”

Overpaid government functionaries claimed not to know what was causing this mass delusion.

“Yes, that the increase is clear, there is no doubt, however, we do not know what the increase is due to,” claimed Peter Salmi, an investigator at the National Board of Health and Welfare who is either a moron or a liar.

In the real world, anybody with two brain cells to rub together knows exactly what the surge is being caused by: Never-ending propaganda and indoctrination of captive inmates in the Swedish government’s radicalized schools, which begin pushing gender confusion even before toddlers can talk and continue ramping it up until they graduate.

Aside from the constant promotion of gender confusion in government “schools,” other branches of government have also been bombarding the population with propaganda.

Some years ago, the Swedish government-run children’s “news” program “Lilla Aktuellt” (Little Current Events) portrayed a confused young girl as some sort of hero for impersonating a boy, complete with adults showering the confused child with praise for her “bravery.”

The government researchers also found that transgenderism is highly correlated with other “mental problems” including autism, depression, anxiety disorders, and so on.

These confused children also are far more likely to commit suicide, which LGBT extremists and the establishment billionaires behind the movement dishonestly attribute to a lack of “acceptance” by every single person on the planet.

Similar results have been found in California, which is at the forefront in the United States of pushing gender confusion on children trapped in government schools.

According to a recent study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), more than 27 percent of children in the state between the ages of 12 and 17 now identify as “gender non-conforming.”

Of course, in virtually any other context, encouraging people to irreversibly mutilate themselves in a futile effort to make reality conform to their delusions would be regarded as cruel, if not criminal.

For instance, any quack “doctor” encouraging a deathly thin anorexic or bulimic girl to believe she was obese would almost certainly be prosecuted and jailed — how much more so for offering them liposuction and diet pills!

The Billionaires Behind The LGBTQ & Transgender Agenda: George Soros, Peter Buffett, Tim Gill And The Stryker Dynasty Have Donated HUNDREDS Of Millions To The Cause

The Takeaway

What these confused children need is love, and more importantly, the truth — literally every cell in their body testifies to the fact that they are either male or female.

By contrast, the last thing in the world they need is dishonest and insane adults cheering them on as quack “doctors” pump them full of hormones and surgically mutilate their genitals in an irreversible so-called “sex change.”

It is time for the madness to end, before that 1,500 percent increase becomes a 15,000 percent supernova. As the American College of Pediatricians explained, brainwashing children to believe it is normal and healthy to impersonate the opposite sex with hormones and surgery is child abuse. The abusers must be held accountable before any more lives are destroyed.

