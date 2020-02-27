The Military Industrial Complex Withholds Zero-point Energy

Zero-Point Energy Has Been Implemented for Space Travel

After the Roswell UFO crash, within one decade, a consortium of U.S. military and large aerospace corporations, namely the military industrial complex (MIC), developed and implemented with the knowledge of ET beings the use of zero-point energy and antigravity technology.

The MIC has operated as a shadow government unaccountable to every U.S. President even though the U.S. government authorized many billions of dollars in their Area 51 operations.

Today, unknown by the public due to national media control by the MIC, the U.S. military is able to dominate earth’s outer space with Intergalactic Flying Object (IFO) technology.

In 2014, Mark McCandlish, an accomplished aerospace illustrator, gave testimony at the Secret Space Program Conference in San Francisco where he revealed that the U.S. military not only has developed operational antigravity, but has for many years, developed and engineered zero-point energy that propels IFOs over the past 50 years.

Mark worked for many major defense contractors: General Dynamics, Lockheed, Northrop, McDonald-Douglas, Boeing, Rockwell International, Honeywell, and Allied Signet Corporation. Mark was previously in the US Air Force and for some of the major aerospace corporations was employed as an illustrator for aerospace designed spacecraft.

He testified that his colleague, Brad Sorenson, with whom he studied and mentions at the conference, had been inside a facility at Norton Air Force Base, where he witnessed 3 different-sized alien reproduction vehicles, or ARVs, that were fully operational and hovering.

They were all identical in shape and proportion, except that there were three different sizes. The smallest one was about 24 feet in diameter at the base. The next biggest one was 60 feet and the largest was about 120 to 130 feet in diameter.

Brad also saw a video tape that revealed the smallest of the three vehicles sitting out in the desert, presumably over a dry lakebed, someplace like Area 51. It showed this vehicle accelerated straight up and out of sight in just a couple of seconds with no sound, no moving parts, and no exhaust gases or fuel for propulsion.

Figure 8 illustrates the shape and much of the interior of the military ARV:

A detailed description of the ARV and its components may be read in an article titled, Mark McCandlish: Master of Aerospace Illustration (Note 15).

A patent was filed by James King Jr. that looks like the ARV shown above except that instead of having a dome for a crew compartment, it has a cylinder in the center. The design has the same shape, the flat bottom, and the sloping sides. It has the coils around the circumference, and has the capacitor plates that are all radially-oriented.

The patent was filed initially in 1960 and was secured in 1967, the same year that a photo was taken 52 years ago near Provo, Utah. It looks just like the craft shown as Figure 9. Kent Sellen, a former crew chief for the ARV, indicated the ARV, an interstellar flying object, was operational perhaps earlier then 1973, 46 years ago from this 2019 writing.

Having anti-gravity zero-point energy technology raises the question that government representatives should be asking, “Why spend all that money on development of NASA missiles for space exploration when the U.S. has technology that will take us into interstellar space right now?”

It is clear that use of anti-gravity zero-point energy has not been revealed because the military industrial complex (MIC) has successfully kept these advanced technologies secret from the American public and government officials. It is time for the American people to loudly proclaim the MIC disclose this technology for commercial use to benefit mankind.

People should be seriously concerned that the MIC may not want to relinquish their power and control of the world economies. It is also possible the MIC may misinform and brainwash people to believe Extraterrestrials are a threat to mankind.

Must-read: The Man Who Was Sentenced To 14 Years For Making ‘Anti-Gravity’ Vehicles

2.2 Extraterrestrials Have Bases on Our Moon

The highly advanced technology of anti-gravity and zero-point energy is so profound that Extraterrestrials have been able to build a mother ship large enough to house hundreds of families and maintain dozens of small space craft. It is pertinent that we learn that Extraterrestrials are our neighbors.

They have used the moon as a base for 8 decades and perhaps much longer. In Germany, two astronomers, Fred and Glenn Steckling, father and son, wrote about extraordinary findings in their book titled, We Discovered Alien Bases on the Moon.

Published in 2012 by the International Journal of Modern Physics and copyrighted by the World Scientific Publishing Company, this book was translated from German in 2005. Fred and Glenn spent many nights at the telescope looking at the moon and made an astounding find; a mind-blowing event, which has not received wide acclaim by the American media.

In Chapter 3, Behind the Secrets of the Moon, Fred Steckling wrote what he and his son saw on the moon crater Archimedes. During the month of November 1970, they used a 12.5-inch reﬂector (31.75 cm) to observe the ﬁeld of Archimedes, which was 2,300 meters above sea level. One night they saw to their surprise three very large, cigar-shaped objects on the base of Archimedes.

All three objects were the same size, two of which were parked in the northern area, the other was located in the southern area. They then compared the objects with a map section of the moon of this area created by the Air Force, which showed that the crater ﬂoor was relatively ﬂat with no indications of these objects.

Fred and Glenn observed the three cigar shaped objects for several hours in the crater. The diameter of the Archimedes crater is approximately 80 kilometers, about 50 miles wide. According to their survey the cigar-shaped structures were at least 32 miles long and about 2.8 miles wide. Figure 10 shows the 50 mile-wide crater occupied with three cigar-shaped objects.

The highly advanced technology of anti-gravity and zero-point energy is so profound that Extraterrestrials have been able to build a mother ship large enough to house hundreds of families and maintain dozens of small space craft. They have used the moon as a base for 8 decades and perhaps much longer. Steckling wrote,

“The very idea that someone has the knowledge to build spaceships of such monstrous proportions, is beyond the imagination. Photographic evidence, however, attest their existence. It would be useless to determine the material and labor costs incurred to construct only one aircraft several kilometers in length.”

The construction of a huge aircraft carrier, about a quarter of a mile, cannot be compared to the immensity of the ET spaceship; a technical masterpiece, which would be extremely prohibitive to build on Earth. A spaceship 32 miles long would be nearly impossible for humans to build. Mr. Steckling astutely wrote, “whoever they are up there, they are much more advanced than us.”

3.0 DISCLOSE ZERO-POINT ENERGY FOR THE BENEFIT OF MANKIND

Out of arrogance, covert leaders of the military industrial complex (MIC) have kept secret alien technology to surreptitiously control government, world organizations and wealth. It is a certainty that the MIC has retrieved aliens that have survived spacecraft crashes.

It is plausible that they have communicated with aliens but the small-minded objectives of MIC leaders appear to only concentrate on world power and control. People worldwide must demand all UFO ET spacecraft technology, developed covertly by the MIC, be disclosed to allow commercial use of anti-gravity and zero-point energy.

It is imperative that people in all countries start to employ zero-point energy to achieve low cost energy without the use of bio and nuclear fuels that are constantly polluting the earth.

The benefits will allow people, around the world, to no longer endure poverty, lack of food, and gain leisure time to grow intellectually and morally. This demand must be initiated by all people to gain control from the MIC, a shadow government, which denies accountability and control by the Congress, Senate, and Executive branches of the United States Government.

News media journalists and editors are educated and knowledgeable of the benefits of zero-point energy. As part of their profession, one would think that this highly advanced technology would be reported to the public to reveal its benefits for people around the world.

But what is the problem, what stifles their ability to inform people worldwide about the benefits of zero-point energy? Could it be that their voices are stifled because the news media is financed and controlled by the military-industrial complex? The answer is that the MIC has total control of the national media, which are financed with billions of American taxpayer dollars.

The shadow government of the MIC is so covertly pervasive that a serious warning by president Eisenhower was delivered to the American people in his 1961 speech. He stated,

“We have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. Added to this, three and a half million men and women are directly engaged in the defense establishment. We annually spend on military security more than the net income of all United States corporations. This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience.

“The total influence — economic, political, even spiritual — is felt in every city, every State house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society.

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.

“We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.”

A top scientist, Rick Fousch, at the Naval Research Labs, the largest defense lab in the world, revealed that anti-gravity and zero-point energy was developed and implemented by October 1954. This means that in the mid 50’s the capability existed to replace much of the oil, gas, coal, and fuel used for rockets, nuclear jets, cars, and internal combustion engines.

By the MIC not disclosing anti-gravity and zero-point energy for commercial use, people in America and many parts of the world have lost over six decades of technological evolution. The MIC prevented the employment of zero-point energy because it would eliminate hundreds of trillions of dollars in oil and infrastructure assets that they control and continually reap profits.

To allow the MIC to maintain their grasp of global economies and the brainwashing of people through fake news, the warning by President Eisenhower has become not only a reality but an emergency that threatens the well-being of mankind and our earth.

There may be a solution with the authorization of a Space Force by President Donald Trump. It is obvious that the Space Force employs many MIC officers and personnel. It would be an astute president that has love for the American people to insure disclosure of anti-gravity and zero-point energy technologies for commercial use in all countries.

Their implementation will usher in a new era of develop-ment that will benefit mankind both technically and morally. Although revelation of this technology would change the world by eliminating a centralized petrodollar economy, within a generation it would be replaced by many innovative industries that would increase the quality of life for all people.

3.1 The Military Industrial Complex Withholds Zero-point Energy

Dr. Steven M. Greer, an emergency room physician and Director of Emergency Medicine at a major hospital in North Carolina, left his medical profession to devote his life full-time to informing Americans of the truth about the reality of ETs and UFOs. About three years later he hosted a National Press Club Event in 2001 to initiate his disclosure campaign (Note 16).

Many highly credible officers and scientific personal attended to give testimony that they witnessed or worked on UFO and ET top-secret programs. At the event, Dr. Greer proposed the following objectives:

• Open and honest hearings about UFOs and ETs in the U.S. Congress.

• That there be a permanent ban on the weaponization of space or the targeting of any objects of ET origin. To initiate such a ban, there must be immediate legislation and national/international treaties to prohibit space based weapons.

• That there be a full and complete study of classified technologies connected to this subject to see how they could be properly declassified and applied for peaceful energy generation so that the world may get off of fossil fuels in enough time to prevent eco damage or war over the looming energy crises which is sure to sweep the earth in the coming decade.

• There must be declassification and release of currently classified technologies that could ameliorate the environ-mental and energy crisis. To eliminate poverty, improve the earth’s air quality, and raise the quality of life for all people, we must make use of the anti-gravity and zero-point ambient energy propulsion systems that have already been developed on top-secret covert programs.

On January 23, 2009, Dr. Greer wrote on behalf of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, a letter for people to impress upon the President the need for disclosure (Note 17).

Attached to his letter was a Special Presidential Briefing (SPB) for President Obama and to his senior military and intelligence team. The SPB provided a full briefing, which contained detailed information on the projects, project code numbers, names, corporations, locations etc., associated with the UFO/ET covert operations. He wrote an appeal to friends, supporters of disclosure, to actively inform President Obama of needed actions regarding Extraterrestrials.

“Nine months after the inauguration of a new and potentially transformative American President, we await significant progress on official Disclosure on the UFO/ET subject. While the UK, France, Denmark, Brazil and other countries around the world have increasingly opened their official government files, the US is found lagging behind her sister nations.”

Again, on June 1, 2017, Dr. Steven Greer communicated with top administration officials of the newly elected President, Donald J. Trump. He hopes the new president will disclose and declassify ET UFO information once and for all.

Over several years devoted to unraveling the secrecy of the military industrial complex, Dr. Greer claims to have evidence that a small clandestine group of people rooted in government has suppressed alien technology. Since the development and implementation of anti-gravity zero-point energy around the mid-1960’s the military industrial complex (MIC) has withheld this technology for commercial use; a period of more than half a century.

Dr. Greer’s objective is to sensitized the public regarding Extraterrestrials visiting earth. Many military witnesses, civilians and scientists involved with top-secret covert operations have given testimony of their encounters with ETs and UFOs.

He has revealed that the Disclosure Project has coordinated interviews with over 800 whistleblowers from high level defense contractors, government officials, and military/intelligence individuals to testify the existence of UFOs and ET beings. However, Dr. Greer would like to see a tidal wave of support from the public.

3.2 The American People Must Insist on ET UFO Disclosure

The quandary still exists as to when will our President demand disclosure of Intergalactic Flying Object (IFO) technology? The American people are educated enough to accept intelligent beings from other worlds.

But will the greedy and powerful status quo of the establishment and military industrial complex dominate and control the destiny of mankind? It is essential that people be informed and educated to recognize that their political leaders must insist that the military industrial complex disclose IFO technology.

Eventually, people will no longer tolerate being kept hostage from experiencing a new age that is able to make use of zero-point energy. It can be employed in all moving objects and the needed infrastructure rebuilding of our cities, roads and bridges.

Will people become informed and knowledgeable enough to want to increase their quality of life, meet Extraterrestrials and welcome an intergalactic era?

Disclosure of IFO technology can be achieved by people writing their political leaders, Congressmen, Senators and the President to attain transparency and to finally be free from surreptitious control.

4.0 ZERO-POINT ENERGY CAN ENTER MANKIND INTO A NEW ERA

The human race is constantly evolving both technically and psychologically. Humans have advanced in the technical spheres, but due to the many diverse views about spiritual, religious, philosophical, and political beliefs, there is no common agreement in a belief system they can all embrace.

As a result, much conflict has arisen that has resulted in hatred, violence and death of human beings in many countries.

It would be of benefit to learn if ETs have solved their ideological differences and developed an acceptable view of learning how to love one another. This is the ultimate outcome; to revere all life and learn of the wonders of other beings in the universe.

An alternate outcome is to let the fears and terror humans inflict upon other beings constrict our ability to advance to the next level of spiritual and intellectual development. If so, we may never get to fly into interstellar space.

If the military industrial complex (MIC) discloses anti-gravity zero-point energy will the American people, and people around the world, be ready for the dramatic changes that will affect their lives? The economies of every country will be impacted by new production capabilities, which will require an intellectual rebirth of our educational and religious institutions.

4.1 Will Humans be Accepted by Intergalactic Beings?

There is an opportunity for humans to travel to intergalactic space and meet Extraterrestrial beings from other worlds. But are humans ready to meet ETs who are thousands and perhaps millions of years ahead intellectually and technologically?

When we witness every day, the mass killing of people with different religious beliefs and witness the millions of people who suffer from poverty and lack of food, it becomes clear that we, the human race, have not learned to solve problems that can eliminate religious differences, poverty and war.

How can ETs accept human beings that have not learned to live peacefully among themselves? We are a threat to ETs as we still exhibit arrogance, bigotry, greed for power and wealth, hatred and violence towards each other.

Our educational and religious institutions, around the world, have failed to teach integrity, an attribute that is based upon compassion and truth. Even the National Media have found it easy to lie about events and distort facts because of political differences.

Professors in our colleges and universities poison our young minds with tainted political views by reinterpreting historic events. The President of the United States is ridiculed and disrespected with indecent names even though he loves America and its people, has rescued our economy by increasing jobs, and raised the incomes of blacks and other minorities. Unfortunately, humans do not appear to be ready in two or three decades for intergalactic travel.

The root of the problem begins with behavioral instruction received by parents and morality instilled by religious leaders of spiritual organizations. They are most intimately involved in raising children with a foundation of moral rules that builds the attributes of character and integrity.

This means that the scriptures of our religious institutions need to be evaluated to understand why and how they became a fundamental part of any civilization. Such evaluation begs to be studied because it is clear that it is the clash of different religious beliefs that are responsible for bigotry, hatred, terrorism, and the murder of millions of innocent people worldwide.

The abstract of the Chute Institute paper indicates there is a need for high school, college, and university educators to introduce their students to a history of mankind’s development of religions and beliefs in God.

People need to understand that need and why instruction in morality is essential to the well-being of their nation and its citizens. By providing people with a greater understanding of the nature of man it can energize political and religious leaders to increase love between peoples of all nations and be able to welcome visitors from outer space.

Source: NicholasGinex.com