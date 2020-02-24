The 5g Trojan Horse Documentary
5G DangersDocumentaries

The 5G Trojan Horse (Documentary)

This 96 minute documentary will expose the truth behind the global “Race to 5G”, the health, privacy, and local power concerns, and the corruption between the Big Wireless industry and the U.S. government.

Table of Contents:

Introduction
Chapter 1: The Electromagnetic Spectrum and 5g
Chapter 2: The Concerns Around EMF’s and 5g
Chapter 3: The Big Wireless-5g Takeover
Chapter 4: Solutions

Must-read on the subject: There’s A Connection Between Coronavirus And 5G

Sources: YouTube.com; TheConsciousResistance.com

UN Troops Featured in Military World Games in Wuhan China Weeks Before Coronavirus Outbreak Previous post

Related Articles

Woman Disabled By Electromagnetic And Wireless Radiation Exposure Runs For Congress
5G DangersWi-Fi Dangers

Woman Disabled by Electromagnetic and Wireless Radiation Exposure Runs for Congress

Corey Feldman Set To Name Elite Hollywood Abusers In Documentary Neftlix Deemed “too Dangerous”
DocumentariesNewsSatanist Pedophiles

Corey Feldman Says Netflix Rejected His Documentary for Being “Too Dangerous”

Coronavirus 5g
5G DangersConspiracyControlCoronavirus

There’s A Connection Between Coronavirus and 5G

I Want My Sex Back Transgender People Who Regretted Changing Sex (rt Documentary)
DocumentariesTransgender Agenda

I Want My Sex Back: Transgender People Who Regret Changing Sex (Documentary)