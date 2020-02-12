Switzerland Just Banned The Egg Industry From Grinding Male Chicks
InspirationNews

Switzerland Just Banned The Egg Industry From Grinding Male Chicks

Because male chicks are incapable of laying eggs when mature, commercial egg farms around the world often dispose of them by shredding.

In late 2019, the controversial practice was banned in Switzerland. The move is due to progress in techniques to determine chicks’ gender in the egg.

According to AP News, the ban went into effect on January 1, 2020. Although the government says the practice of putting live chicks through a lethal “mechanical procedure” has been used by relatively few hatcheries., chick culling through maceration is now banned. Killing chicks by carbon dioxide is still allowed, however.

The government added that methods to determine chicks’ gender in the egg are not yet widely available. However, several companies and universities are working hard to invent a “commercial method.”

Switzerland Just Banned The Egg Industry From Grinding Male Chicks

Interested in learning more about chick culling? Watch the video (NSFW) below:

The process entails killing newly hatched hicks for the intensive animal farming industry. Shortly after being sexed, the chicks are put through a high-speed grinder, simply because they do not lay eggs and, therefore, are not profitable to companies.

Many methods of culling do not involve anesthetics and include cervical dislocation or asphyxiation by carbon dioxide.

In the United Kingdom, asphyxiation is the most common form of chick culling. Maceration is the primary method in the United States.

Source: TruthTheory.com

Epstein Still Alive? Judge Demands Answers After Millions of Dollars Flood into His Dormant Offshore Bank in the Virgin Islands Previous post

Related Articles

Hubei
CoronavirusHealthcareNews

Latest Updates: Hubei Reports Another 94 Deaths, Bringing Global Total To 1,112; Another 39 Infected On Cruise Ship

Viktor Orbán Not A Single Muslim Migrant In Hungary
Migrant CrisisNews

Viktor Orbán: Not A Single Muslim Migrant in Hungary

Epstein Still Alive
ConspiracyNews

Epstein Still Alive? Judge Demands Answers After Millions of Dollars Flood into His Dormant Offshore Bank in the Virgin Islands

Hungary Border
Migrant CrisisNews

Hungary: Military Boats Deployed to Defend Europe from ‘Muslim Invaders’