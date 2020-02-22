Sweden: 73% of Population Growth in 2019 Driven by Migrants, Swedes Continue to Leave Country

Official figures from the Swedish government have revealed that of the nearly 100,000 people who were added to the country’s population in 2019, migrants accounted for 73 percent of that growth.

According to figures compiled by Statistics Sweden – a government agency responsible for producing official statistics regarding Sweden – the Swedish population has grown considerably in the past ten years, reaching 10,327,589, marking an increase of about a million since 2009, Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter reports.

“The population of Sweden is increasing at the moment, in part, because more people are born than are dying, but above all, immigration is greater than emigration. About 73 percent of the population increase is explained by migration,” the government agency explained.

During the last five years, Syrian migrants have comprised the largest single immigrant group in Sweden. However, in 2019, that group was surpassed by Afghans, Indians, and Swedish-born returnees.

The number of Pakistani migrants also surged in 2019, up by 24.7 percent from the previous year.

Nearly 1/5 Of Sweden’s Population Is Now Foreign-Born (Mostly Syria And Iraq): 89,000 New Residence Permits Handed Out In 2019

In its report, Statistics Sweden notes that last year, for the first time since 2013, the largest group of immigrants were those who were born in Sweden, at 11,955 people. Compared to the preceding year, however, this particular group’s numbers dropped by seven percentage points, or 850 people.

The year 2019 saw a total of 16,028 Swedes who emigrated, making them the largest group to leave the country that year. Thus, while thousands of migrant invaders pour into Sweden to reap the country’s generous social benefits, thousands of native Swedes are leaving the country they once called home.

The Destruction Of Europe: Muslim Migrants Are A Trojan Horse (And They Will Come To America Next)

Compared to 2018, net emigration was up 1.6 percent in 2019.

Of the nationalities who immigrated to Sweden in the greatest numbers, Iraqis, Iranians, Eritreans, Pakistanis, Polish, and Chinese comprised the fifth through tenth spots on the list of immigrant nationalities, respectively.

Reference: Voiceofeurope.com