Oregon Physician Who Had Children Medically Kidnapped Goes Public – Dedicates Practice to Helping Others

Dr. Kimberly Foster is a licensed physician in Oregon. She graduated with a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from Bastyr University, one of the top universities in natural medicine in the world. She runs the Oregon Naturopathic Clinic in Eugene, Oregon.

I have known Dr. Foster for some time now, as she is a tremendous advocate for those victimized by medical kidnapping. While more and more media outlets are now starting to cover the terrible injustice of medical kidnapping, what few in the public understand is that if parents are successful in getting their children returned to them, the battle is not over.

In fact, it is just beginning.

The trauma that these families go through causes incredible stress and long-term emotional and psychological damage – both for the children as well as the parents.

Dr. Foster has experienced this first hand herself, and has not only gone through the healing process with her own family, but she has started treating other families that have experienced similar ordeals, using her training as a naturopathic physician.

Dr. Foster finally feels ready to go public with her own story, and we are publishing it in her own words.

by Dr. Kimberly Foster – Oregon Naturopathic Clinic

Some of you may be wondering why I’ve been posting so much about CPS (Child Protective Services) and the foster care system in the last couple of years.

Well, I’ve been inspired by the Dr. Cox story that came out just recently in the news (the ER physician who had his children taken away by CPS) and I’m going to open up about what happened to me 6 years ago.

In other words, I’m ready to come out of the CPS closet. I was previously embarrassed to admit that I had a blind spot, that I was naive and vulnerable and fell for their trap because I didn’t know any better.

Being part of a privileged class, I didn’t know anything about CPS, I just thought like most people they went after “bad parents” and “saved” children.

I feel now is the time to put all that aside and share publicly. I could write a book if I included all their corrupt actions against our family, but I will try to keep it as brief as possible and stick to the main points.

Here goes nothing: A person known to our family inflicted a ¼ centimeter bruise (according to the medical report) on my son.

Being a concerned mother wanting to protect my son, and also acting on my legal duty as a naturopathic physician, I made a report to CPS about the incident.

I thought I was doing the right thing: what I was trained in medical school to do.

But it was the biggest mistake of my life, and it has changed me forever.

Soon afterwards, CPS started making accusations against me which they used to take my son and daughter away from me. They said I wasn’t aware of the potential risk of the person who caused the injury (umm, excuse me, I made the report. I’m pretty sure I’m aware of the risk).

They discriminated against me because of my natural lifestyle and my profession. I was labeled as resistant to conventional medicine by them even though I practice integrative medicine professionally, including managing patient’s prescription medications.

They wanted my son who has a disability on amphetamine-based medication, and they felt that I was making him eat too healthy and limiting his screen time too much.

They discriminated against me because of my own personal physical health challenges (they insinuated I was faking it when I had an allergic reaction during my home remodel).

From their bigoted perspective, they accused me of having a mental illness and made me do a psychological exam with a psychologist of their choosing (which I passed with flying colors, those of you who see me as a patient will be happy to hear I’m certifiably not crazy).

They also discriminated against me because of my religious beliefs. We were asked on a screening questionnaire administered by one of their service providers whether we believed in certain biblical passages and if we answered “yes” that would be scored against us.

They also said that my children not being fully vaccinated was a barrier to them coming home (we choose not to use vaccines made from aborted fetal cell lines because of our religious beliefs, but because I want my children to have protection we are currently planning a trip to Japan so we can have access to these same vaccines made without aborted fetal cell lines).

Being a law-abiding citizen with no criminal record, a physician in good standing, and a devoted mother, these accusations were quite traumatizing. They caught me off guard and it took me a period of time to research amidst the trauma how to fight against their corrupt system and get my kids back.

Because of the privileged social class I am blessed to be a part of I had the resources to fight and get my children back. I give God all the credit for getting me through it, for getting my kids back and for every day I now get to enjoy being with them (I recommend if you are a parent to do the same, and guard them with everything you are made of).

I have read the stories of many hurting parents and foster children alumni on published books, websites and social media groups reporting that CPS has done much more harm to them and their families than good (and have since learned of patients, friends and family who have also had painful experiences as well).

Of course, it’s hard to draw wide sweeping conclusions that the problem is rampant based on the unsubstantiated claims of these people who have been involved in the system (even if there are 1000s of them). You might think perhaps they are all just complaining because things didn’t go as they wanted.

However, there exists much stronger evidence than just these single case reports.

For example, a 2007 MIT study followed 15,000 children from 1990 to 2002 and concluded that:

“children on the margin of foster care placement have better employment, delinquency, and teen motherhood outcomes when they remain at home.”

If you do further research you will see that there are also studies that show foster care is also not safe for children in the short term. Based on these studies, case reports, and my own personal experience, I believe the foster care system is primarily a racket funded by billions of tax payer dollars which profits off of destroying families.

It’s like a bad charity in that it gains the sympathies of the public for funds, but worse because it’s tax funded so money streams cannot be changed without a change in the law, and as opposed to doing nothing or very little, actually uses the money to make the whole situation worse, and then uses the worsened situation to justify asking for more money!

I believe it continues to exist because it primarily targets those who are minorities and or have disadvantages (such as racial minorities, low income families, single parents, families with disabilities and cultural minorities) and who may not have the means to fight the unfair setup of family court.

It is a form of child trafficking and is largely kept under complete secrecy through Juvenile law (and indeed many children who are trafficked into foster care eventually become victims of sex trafficking.)

My understanding is that this problem is getting worse and decent families are increasingly being targeted, while those in certain positions in the system are profiting.

As a final twist to my story, I was just diagnosed in the last month with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) by a medical doctor, which is a condition that can lead to easy bruising.

Due to the genetic nature of this condition my son may also have it and this whole thing could have been a complete misunderstanding (his bruising could have been from EDS) and I am considering having him get a work up too.

All I can say to my family and my children is that regardless of the circumstances and the cause I am so sorry. I ask for forgiveness for making the call to CPS when I didn’t know any better.

I’m hoping that by sharing I will gain the confidence of fellow survivors who need treatment to heal from government forced family separation trauma, especially those who don’t have the resources to fight the system to get their kids back.

My clinic is expanding our focus and the populations we serve and making care accessible to this vulnerable population, in addition to the patients we are already serving.

I’m also hoping that by sharing I warn others of the danger of CPS and help spark action in others who care about families to change this damaging system.

This is the United States of America, not a terrorist nation and I, Dr. Foster, because of what CPS did to my children, am committed to changing the foster care system as we know it.

It is a long-term plan, but I’m in it for the long haul.

Reference: MedicalKidnap.com