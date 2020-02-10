The Pyramids of Giza Aligned Perfectly with Orion’s Belt in the Year 10,450 BC

The Orion Mystery

The three pyramids of Giza are a perfect reproduction of the 3 stars of Orion’s belt:

Like the pyramids, the three stars of Orion are not perfectly aligned, the smallest of them is slightly offset to the East.

All three are slanted in a Southwesterly direction.

Their orientation to the Nile recreates Orion’s orientation to the Milky Way.

The layout of the pyramids, and their relative sizes were a deliberate design plan, and not the result of three king’s enormous egos as been preached as dogma by the so-called Egyptologists.

Robert Bauval has spent the last ten years investigating the pyramids themselves and the Pyramid Texts, the oldest writings known to mankind.

He and Adrian Gilbert have uncovered for the first time the key to the plan that governed the construction of the pyramids. They reveal in “The Orion Mystery” that the pyramids were much more than just tombs: they were nothing less than a replica of Heaven on Earth (The constellation of Orion, or known to the Egyptians as Osiris).

With great astronomical precision, the pyramids were created to serve as the pharaoh’s gateway to the stars.

The Giza-Orion Link

The Giza Plateau in the year 10,450 BC. This is a depiction of how the Sphinx and the three Pyramids at Giza would align with Orion’s Belt in the year 10,450 BC.

The three Pyramids exactly simulate the stars Delta Orionis [Mintaka], Epsilon [Alnilam], and Zeta [Alnitak] that comprise the Orion Belt.

During this era, the Age of Leo, The Sphinx, which originally may have fully resembled a lion, would have been looking directly due east at it’s celestial counterpart as it rose at dawn of the vernal equinox in 10,450 BC.

At the same time, the Nile would have corresponded with the Milky Way.

Other constructions in Egypt mirror key components of the Orion Constellation.

Introduction to The Orion Mystery

Over the past 200 years great advances have been made in our understanding of ancient Egyptian culture. From knowing virtually nothing we have now reached a stage where we are able to translate directly from hieroglyphs.

But many mysteries remain largely unsolved:

Why did the Egyptians build the pyramids?

How did they achieve such amazing feats of architecture and engineering?

When exactly were they built?

For many years classical Egyptologists maintained that the Pyramids were merely grandiose tombs to commemorate dead Pharaohs, built by slave labour and laid out in a relatively unstructured manner. However, recent work by Robert Bauval has shed an intriguing new light on the issue.

He realized that the relative sizes, and detailed positioning of, the Giza pyramids were a faithful mimicry of the stars forming the ’belt’ in the constellation of Orion.

In addition, it transpired that the supposed ’air shafts’ in the pyramids actually pointed directly towards Orion, apparently with the aim of projecting the soul of the deceased king out towards the constellation.

These discoveries alone re-wrote our understanding of the motivations for building the pyramids and the state of technological advance of the ancient culture. But the plot continues to thicken with a robotic camera sent into the shafts recently enabling the discovery of a door to a previously unknown secret chamber deep within the structure.

Rumors abound that imminent discoveries may even more radically change our perception of ancient civilization.

The correlation between the Giza Pyramids and Orion’s belt

This is an aerial picture of the Memphite Necropolis Site at Giza, south-west of Cairo. Look carefully at the way the Pyramids are aligned.

At first glance they seem to be imperfectly positioned. Classical Egyptologists maintain that this was either a mistake or a result of the terrain in the Giza Plateau.

Compare this to the image of the Belt Stars of Orion and things become a little clearer.

Far from being a mistake, the Pyramids are aligned almost exactly as the Belt Stars appear!

The 10th Sumerian Tablet: The Anunnaki Built The Pyramids

Not Just Orion’s Belt

Author and researcher Wayne Herschel contends that all 50 pyramids in Lower Egypt replicate the prime stars on one side of the Milky Way. He also confirms Robert Bauval’s theory that the three main pyramids of Giza conclusively represent Orion, however he identifies a new scale interpretation very different to that of Bauval’s.

If one were to look for clues as to why the ancient Egyptians only represented one side of the Milky Way in their pyramid star map, what becomes evident is that all the stars, except for one, are not Sun-like. Also, it hardly seems coincidence that all except for one monument do not display the distinctive pyramid shape.

It is the obelisk shaped Sun Temple of Ra near Abusir that exhibits this very unique scenario. It turns out that the pyramids at Abusir represent the Pleiades and that this nearby ‘sun’ monument may explain the reason for the entire star map.

The Importance of Astronomy

Astronomy is fundamental to Bauval’s Correlation Theory.

Over a cycle of 26 000 years the Earth wobbles slightly on its axis and this leads to an apparent change in the position of the stars. This phenomenon is known as Precession — the stars precess one another in Declination, their relative position in the sky.

This is best described with the aid of the adjacent diagram.

As the Earth wobbles the Pole Star that marks the approximate Celestial Pole changes. Polaris marks the spot now, but at the time of the Pyramids it was marked by Thuban in the constellation of Draconis. In 12 000 AD Vega in the constellation of Lyra will mark the Pole.

A further change in the stars’ actual position is caused by the expanding Universe.

Stars are not stationary in space — they have what is termed Proper Motion. Some stars are moving towards Earth while others are moving away. Groups of related stars like the Belt Stars of Orion tend to move together through space.

The rate of change of a star’s position from the observer’s location is a function, among other things, of its distance. Stars that are very distant appear to move more slowly. This is the case with the Belt Stars which lie approximately 1400 light years from Earth.

Thus, over the centuries, they have changed in Declination dramatically, causing them to rise and set at widely differing times. They retain their characteristic shape, however, because of their distance.

It is vitally important to understand that the sky looked different at the time of the Pyramids. The overall shape of the Belt Stars has remained remarkably similar although many other parts of the sky have changed dramatically.

Thanks to sophisticated computer software it is possible to project the sky back in time, enabling Bauval to verify and build upon his theory.

Sources: Bibliotecapleyades.net; The Hidden Records;