Epstein Still Alive? Judge Demands Answers After Millions of Dollars Flood into His Dormant Offshore Bank in the Virgin Islands

Millions of dollars that were sent from the estate of disgraced billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein into a bank he owned — but appeared to never have operated as a business — has raised questions from a judge overseeing a court case over his remaining assets.

In a hearing yesterday in the Virgin Islands over the disgraced financier’s remaining assets, Judge Carolyn Hermon-Purcell told lawyers representing his estate she wasn’t satisfied with their account of large sums being sent to a bank first set up by the pedophile in 2014.

The judge has been tasked with assessing Epstein’s assets and possibly creating a victims’ fund for the women he assaulted.

In documents presented to the judge, transactions show a series of multi-million dollar payments from Epstein’s estate to his bank, Southern County International, after his death.

Despite the territory approving the bank’s operation in 2014, the bank showed no signs of having been operational in the years before Epstein’s death.

In August last year, when Epstein was [allegedly] found hanged in his jail cell, the bank — which was specifically opened to manage offshore payments and investments — had just $693,157 in assets.

In December 2019, Epstein’s estate transferred $15.5 million to the bank. The bank sent back $2.6 million, leaving $12.9 million.

There was then a withdrawal of nearly all funds before the end of the year, leaving the balance at around $500,000.

Judge Hermon-Purcell said: ‘There’s no explanation for it.’

Israel’s “Mistress Of Sex Entrapment” Escapes Justice: Ghislaine Maxwell May Be Hiding In Brazil

Source: DailyMail.co.uk (Excerpt)

