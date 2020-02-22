Corey Feldman Says Netflix Rejected His Documentary for Being “Too Dangerous”

Hollywood star Corey Feldman announced this week that he will be naming names in his upcoming live stream documentary about Hollywood pedophiles and his harrowing experience of abuse as a child actor.

“(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys” will also address the alleged abuse by the same predators suffered by the late Corey Haim, a fellow child actor.

According to Movieweb, the film will air via a one-time live stream on March 9. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 22.

The film, which Feldman says Netflix rejected for being “too dangerous,” will only be aired once “so nobody could twist the story in their own way before the viewing audience has a chance to see [the project] for themselves and make their own decisions about what really happened.”

In the film’s trailer, released on Tuesday, Feldman discusses the 911 call in which he reported the alleged sexual abuse.

“After a lifetime of abuse … a lifetime of silence … a lifetime of living in fear … their truth is finally coming,” the trailer reads.

Tears stream down Feldman’s cheeks after he listens to the recording of the 911 call.

Feldman and Haim had previously gone public about the abuse they experienced during their careers as popular child stars but were prevented from naming their abusers for legal reasons.

In a 2007 reality show called “The 2 Coreys,” Feldman promised Haim, who had long battled drug addiction, that he would finish the task himself if Haim died before they could finally out the abusers in public.

Haim succumbed to pneumonia and died in 2010.

Back in 2016, Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter that one of his abusers is still working in show business.

“We’ve run into each other many times but no, I’ve never confronted him,” Feldman said at the time.

“I’d advise their parents to never leave [child actors] unattended. Ever. Period,” he warned parents considering a career in acting for their children in a Newsweek interview in 2017.

“I don’t care if they’re 14 and they want to go to a party with the adult cast, you go with them. It doesn’t matter what someone’s reputation is or how successful they are. Knowing all that you know about the industry, I truly believe leaving your child alone on set or at a party is negligence. Straight up negligence.”

Tickets for the documentary will go on sale at MyTruthDoc beginning on Feb. 22.

Source: ActivistMommy.com